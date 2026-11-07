Windstorm Disrupts Prince George Power Grid Leaving 23,000 Without Electricity

Severe winds above 100 km/h strike Prince George and the Central Interior on Nov 6. B.C. Hydro reports 23,000 outages, downed trees, and road closures across British Columbia.

A severe windstorm battered the city of Prince George, British Columbia, on Friday night, causing widespread infrastructure damage and leaving tens of thousands of residents without electricity. The storm produced wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometers per hour, resulting in downed trees, closed roads, and disrupted power lines across the region.

Storm Mechanics and Infrastructure Damage

Environment Canada data confirms that wind gusts ranging from 94 to 102 kilometers per hour occurred between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time on Friday. Sustained wind speeds during this period were measured between 41 and 61 kilometers per hour. The high winds caused significant physical damage, including trees falling onto residential properties and a traffic light being completely dislodged from its mount.

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Photos circulated on social media illustrated the extent of the chaos, showing debris scattered across neighborhoods. The combination of falling timber and structural instability created hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians throughout the Central Interior region.

Scope of Outages Affected by Wind

B.C. Hydro reported that approximately 23,000 customers in the region were left without power due to the storm damage. The outage affected a broad geographic area, including the communities of 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Quesnel, and Vanderhoof. At the peak of the disruption, about one-third of the city of Prince George lost electricity.

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An outage map shared by B.C. Hydro at 11 p.m. PT on November 6 highlighted the severity of the grid failure. The map showed tens of thousands of customers without power throughout the Central Interior and on Vancouver Island. Crews began immediate response efforts to assess damage and restore service in challenging weather conditions.

Safety Warnings from Emergency Responders

Volunteer firefighting groups in rural neighborhoods urged residents to remain indoors while they responded to multiple emergencies. Several small fires were sparked by damaged power lines during the storm, requiring rapid intervention from local emergency teams. The District of Vanderhoof issued public warnings to stay clear of fallen power lines.

Officials advised residents to treat all downed lines as live and dangerous. B.C. Hydro urged the public to stay at least 10 meters away, roughly the length of a bus, from any downed or sagging power lines. The utility company asked people to report these hazards to 911 immediately to ensure public safety.

Recovery Efforts and Continued Monitoring

B.C. Hydro asked for patience from customers as crews worked to clear debris and repair damaged infrastructure. The restoration process is ongoing, with teams navigating difficult conditions to reach affected areas. Updates on service restoration are being managed through official utility channels and local emergency services.

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The storm highlighted the vulnerability of local infrastructure to extreme weather events. Authorities continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as recovery operations progress. Residents are advised to remain cautious of potential hazards as power lines are gradually restored.