Windsor Teen Hunter Hayes Shot Seven Times by BB Gun in Ford City Park Attack

Fourteen-year-old Hunter Hayes survived being shot seven times by suspects on an e-scooter in Windsor. Police investigate a triple BB gun attack in Ford City.

Windsor Police are investigating a violent shooting incident in the Ford City neighbourhood that left a local teenager with multiple injuries. Fourteen-year-old Hunter Hayes was targeted and struck by pellets from a BB gun while rollerblading in a municipal park on the evening of Oct. 30. The attack is part of a broader series of incidents involving three victims, with authorities describing the situation as an ongoing criminal investigation. The suspect described by witnesses as riding an electric scooter fled the scene after the discharge of the weapon.

Details of the Ford City BB Gun Shooting

Hunter Hayes was near the Ford Test Track on the evening of Oct. 30 when he and friends were in the vicinity of a gazebo and pavilion. According to the victim, two masked individuals approached on an electric scooter and began firing a BB gun at the group. Hunter recalled hearing the shots immediately before realizing he had been hit multiple times. The projectiles struck various parts of his body, including his head, arm, hand, and leg, with seven pellets hitting him in total. His initial reaction was to duck down to protect his vital organs from further impact.

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The injuries were severe enough to cause significant bleeding. Hunter's mother, Denise Hayes, received a phone call from her son shortly after the incident instructing her to unlock the front door without asking questions. When she went outside, she found him rollerblading up to the house with blood dripping from his neck and hand. Denise documented the injuries with photographs for police before officers arrived on the scene. The physical trauma required medical intervention to remove the embedded pellets and treat the wounds caused by the high-velocity impacts.

Victim Statements and Family Reactions

Hunter Hayes underwent a medical procedure on the day following the attack to remove most of the BBs from his body. However, one pellet remained deeply embedded in his hand, requiring a second procedure last Wednesday to extract it completely. Despite the pain and trauma, the teenager stated that the experience has not deterred him from returning to the park where he was shot. He mentioned returning to the location yesterday before going to work, demonstrating a resilience that contrasts with the severity of the assault.

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Denise Hayes expressed profound fear regarding the potential consequences of such violence. She noted that while her son got lucky because the pellets did not hit any vital organs, the incident could have been fatal. The family is still uncertain whether the victims were specifically targeted or simply present in the wrong location at the wrong time. Denise emphasized the seriousness of the weapons used, stating that the perpetrators do not seem to understand the lethal implications of their actions. She issued a warning to other youths, asserting that BB guns are not toys and can kill.

Police Investigation and Suspect Description

Windsor Police responded to multiple reports of BB gun injuries in the Ford City neighbourhood on Oct. 30. Investigators determined that two youths on an e-scooter allegedly fired at three victims, including two 14-year-olds and one 16-year-old. All three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects were described as wearing face coverings, with one allegedly using a ski mask and the other a helmet. Police are appealing to the public for any witnesses or security camera footage that could help identify the individuals responsible for the attacks.

Denise Hayes mentioned awareness of other teenagers in the area who were injured that evening, including one who required surgery to remove a pellet from his face. The police investigation remains active as authorities try to piece together the events of that night. They are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the identification and apprehension of the suspects. The community is on alert as the search for the individuals on the electric scooter continues.

Legal Context and City Bylaws

The City of Windsor has strict bylaws governing the use of BB guns and air guns within city limits. By-law 2481 prohibits the discharge of firearms, including air guns, except in specific authorized circumstances. Additionally, Parks By-laws ban the possession or use of weapons, including air guns, in municipal parks without a permit. Police clarified that while possessing certain BB guns is not inherently illegal, using them in a dangerous or threatening manner can lead to serious criminal charges.

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Potential charges for the suspects in this case could include assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, or possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The severity of the charges will depend on the specific circumstances of the investigation. As the inquiry progresses, law enforcement continues to gather evidence and interview witnesses to build a comprehensive case against those responsible for the violent acts in Windsor parks.