Windsor police issued six impaired driving charges across multiple bridges and local roads over the weekend, resulting in injuries and multiple arrests at border crossings.

The Windsor Police Service has laid six impaired driving charges in the city over the weekend, with one incident resulting in injuries to two individuals. The arrests span multiple days and locations, including two major international border crossings and local roadways in Amherstburg.

Friday Morning Bridge Arrests

Windsor Police Service officers began the weekend's enforcement actions on Friday just after 2 a.m. when they arrested a driver at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Officers observed the man showing signs of impairment, leading to his arrest at the border crossing. He was transported to Windsor Police Service headquarters, where he failed a breath test. A 44-year-old man was subsequently charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration at or exceeding 80mg.

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Approximately five and a half hours later, around 7:30 on Friday morning, another impaired driving incident occurred at the same location, the Gordie Howe Bridge. Another 44-year-old man allegedly failed a breath test at the scene. This individual was also charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration at or exceeding 80mg.

Weekend Border Incidents

On Saturday just after 1:30 a.m., Windsor Police Service responded to the Ambassador Bridge after Canada Border Services Agency officials arrested a man showing signs of impairment. The suspect was taken back to Windsor Police Service headquarters, where officers reported he registered almost twice the legal limit on a breath test. A 41-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration at or exceeding 80mg.

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Amherstburg Crash and Injuries

Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to an alleged impaired driver at a business in the 9500 block of County Road 11, Amherstburg. A woman was reportedly found inside a running vehicle showing signs of impairment. Police discovered alcohol, including some empty containers, in the car. A 45-year-old woman was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration at or exceeding 80mg.

Approximately an hour and a half later, the Windsor Police Service was called to a crash at Forest Glade Drive and Lauzon Road. A driver hit another vehicle in the intersection, which caused non-life-threatening injuries to two passengers. The driver allegedly registered over twice the legal limit after providing a breath sample. A 43-year-old was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration at or exceeding 80mg.

Sunday Border Refusal Charge

On Sunday just before 4:30 a.m., police were called to the Ambassador Bridge again after the Canada Border Services Agency arrested a man showing signs of impairment. The suspect allegedly refused to comply with a demand for a breath sample. This refusal led to a 32-year-old being charged with failure to provide a breath sample.