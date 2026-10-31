Windsor Police Issue Halloween Safety Reminders for Drivers and Trick-or-Treaters

Windsor Police Service is urging drivers to slow down and parents to keep children visible as Halloween trick-or-treaters fill residential neighbourhoods on Saturday.

The Windsor Police Service is issuing safety reminders to drivers and families as neighbourhoods fill up on Saturday with trick-or-treaters celebrating Halloween. Const. Bianca Jackson said officers are asking everyone on the roads to be cautious and pay attention throughout the evening.

Police stressed that children going door to door are not always focused on traffic, making residential streets especially busy and unpredictable during Halloween activities.

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Halloween driving safety reminders

Drivers are being reminded to stay below the speed limit in residential areas where children are roaming the streets. Police said motorists should watch carefully for children in costumes, especially when turning or backing up.

Officers also advised drivers to avoid distractions such as cell phones, turn on headlights early to see and be seen, and never pass a stopped vehicle, which may be dropping off trick-or-treaters.

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Jackson urged drivers to put away their phones and give the road full attention. She asked motorists to slow down in residential neighbourhoods and prepare to stop unexpectedly, noting there will be many little ones out and the goal is for them to stay safe and return home with all their candy in hand.

Keeping trick-or-treaters visible in the dark

Jackson said it is also important for parents to make sure their child is visible after dark. She recommended reflective paint for children in dark costumes, glow sticks that are easy to add to a costume and bring a little excitement, and a flashlight as a great addition to any costume.

Police also recommended that trick-or-treaters stick to familiar neighbourhoods and avoid houses with their lights off. Children should use sidewalks whenever possible and, where there are none, walk facing traffic and stay close to the edge of the road.

Youngsters should stay together in groups and pay attention when crossing driveways or roadways, according to the reminders.

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Candy checks and planning a safe route

Jackson said parents should check the candy their children bring home before it is eaten. She advised checking anything that is unwrapped, appears to be open or looks suspicious, and discarding anything believed to be unsafe.

For children old enough to go out on their own, police suggested planning a route together and setting a curfew. Parents are encouraged to have children carry a cell phone so they can reach them if needed.

Homeowners are also reminded to secure their pets and keep them away from the door to avoid unwanted surprises during Halloween visits.