Windsor Police Arrest Four Suspects in Campbell Avenue Armed Assault

Windsor Police have charged four individuals following a violent armed assault on Campbell Avenue on Oct. 26. One suspect, William J. Dufour, remains at large as investigators probe the serious crimes.

Windsor Police have arrested four suspects and are actively searching for a fifth individual in connection with a severe armed assault that occurred at a residence on Campbell Avenue. The violent incident took place on Oct. 26, resulting in serious injuries to a victim who was lured into a home and subjected to multiple forms of abuse. Law enforcement officials in Windsor, Ontario, have charged three men and one woman with various offences ranging from sexual assault to discharging a firearm with intent.

Details of the Oct. 26 Violent Assault

Police were dispatched to a disturbance at a business located in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. Upon arrival, officers responded to reports that a person had suffered serious injuries after being coerced into entering a nearby residence. The Windsor Police Service (WPS) stated that the victim was allegedly assaulted by three men and a woman inside the home. During the confinement, one suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the victim, threatened to kill them, and fired a round into the floor near their feet. The victim was confined inside the home where they were assaulted with multiple weapons and sexually assaulted. The victim managed to escape the residence and was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

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Custody and Charges Against the Woman

On Oct. 29, police confirmed that a 27-year-old woman was taken into custody for charges related to the investigation. Although she was initially held for an unrelated incident, she was formally charged in connection with the Campbell Avenue assault. The charges against her include sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation. Her arrest marked the first formal detention of a suspect directly linked to the violent events that transpired nearly a week prior.

Arrests of Male Suspects in Windsor and Essex

Subsequent operations led to the arrests of two male suspects in early November. On Nov. 2, a 35-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of Tuscarora Street and charged with forcible confinement. The following day, on Nov. 5, just before 6:30 p.m., a 62-year-old man was apprehended following an armed standoff at a private residence in Essex. During this encounter, the 62-year-old suspect allegedly pointed a weapon at officers and threatened to kill them. He later exited the home and reportedly charged at police with a knife. The suspect was taken into custody with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) K9 unit. He faces a extensive list of charges including sexual assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, forcible confinement, five counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a prohibited firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon for committing an offence, uttering death threats, and breach of probation.

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Outstanding Suspect William J. Dufour Wanted

A fourth suspect, 45-year-old William J. Dufour, remains outstanding and is wanted by Windsor Police. Dufour is charged with discharging a firearm with intent, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assault, forcible confinement, and two counts of breach of probation. Authorities describe Dufour as a white man, approximately five-feet-11-inches tall, with a medium build and brown-and-grey hair. The Major Crimes Unit continues to seek information regarding his whereabouts or any details concerning the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the WPS Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.

Investigation Impact and Public Safety Measures

The coordinated arrests and ongoing manhunt highlight the severity of the crimes committed during the October incident. Police have emphasized the dangerous nature of the event, noting the use of firearms and the physical and sexual violence inflicted upon the victim. The involvement of multiple suspects and the geographic spread of arrests, including locations in Essex and various streets in Windsor, indicate a complex investigation. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or information about William J. Dufour immediately to assist law enforcement in bringing all individuals responsible to justice.