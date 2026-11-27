Explore the comprehensive Windsor-Essex weekend guide for November 27 to 29 2026 featuring Dancing with the Easter Seals Stars festive markets holiday lights and local entertainment.

Residents and visitors across the Windsor-Essex region can anticipate a vibrant schedule of holiday festivities and community gatherings this weekend from Friday November 27 through Sunday November 29 2026. The area is hosting a diverse array of events ranging from star-studded charity galas and live music performances to extensive holiday markets and seasonal light displays.

Charity Gala and Celebrity Dancing Events

The Dancing with the Easter Seals Stars gala presented by Dance Barre takes place on Friday November 27 and serves as a major highlight of the weekend. Although general admission tickets for this glamorous evening have been sold out the public retains the opportunity to vote for the People's Choice winner among the participating dancers.

Also read DesRosiers Reports U.S. Share of Canadian Light Vehicle Imports Falls to 40 Per Cent in 2026

Twelve local celebrities known as Easter Seals stars are paired with professional dancers from various studios throughout Windsor to compete for the title. CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald is among the celebrity participants while CTV anchor Stefanie Masotti serves as one of the event emcees.

All proceeds generated from this event are directed to Easter Seals to provide essential support for children and youth with physical disabilities within the local community and across the province. This gathering combines nostalgia and high-level entertainment while supporting a critical charitable cause.

Advertisement

Festive Markets and Holiday Shopping

Shoppers and gift hunters can explore multiple market events throughout the weekend with the W.E. Made It Market at Bright Lights Windsor running from Friday November 27 to Saturday November 28. This market offers a magical shopping experience featuring local artisans and unique holiday finds.

The 13th Annual Handmade Christmas Extravaganza at CC's Events runs from Friday November 27 to Sunday November 29 and represents the largest handmade event held at the WFCU Walkerville location. Attendees can browse unique crafts and holiday decorations during this three-day exhibition.

Other significant shopping opportunities include the Annual Christmas Market at the Canadian Transportation Museum from Saturday November 28 to Sunday November 29 and the Downtown Windsor Holiday Market Series on Saturday November 28 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The Artisan Thrifted Wonderland Market at Anna's is also scheduled for Saturday November 28 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm offering vintage finds and collectibles.

Community Parades and Light Displays

Public celebrations are prominent across the region with the LaSalle Holiday Lights display active from Friday November 27 until Sunday January 10. This extended light festival transforms the community with seasonal illumination and draws visitors looking for festive winter activities.

Similarly the Bright Lights Windsor festival runs from Friday November 27 to Thursday January 7 featuring shining stars on display along with live entertainment and activities for visitors each week of the season. Families and individuals can enjoy these illuminated attractions throughout the winter months.

Advertisement

Special events include the Belle River BIA's Merry and Bright Christmas Parade and Treelighting on Friday November 27 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Notre Dame Street. Additionally Breakfast with Santa is available at various community centers in Comber on Saturday November 28 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am providing a family-friendly morning activity.

Live Music and Entertainment Performances

Music lovers can attend Zuffalo from Toronto who are touring their new album Flock of the Town with shows at Zuffalo in Windsor on Friday November 27 and Saturday November 28. The band delivers a funky psychedelic rock and roll performance that adds to the diverse cultural offerings of the weekend.

Comedy fans have the option to see Ron Josol perform live stand-up comedy at 8:00 pm on Friday November 27. The Canadian-Filipino comedian is known for his sharp wit and has established himself as a sought-after act on the global stage.

Other entertainment includes a Retros and Records Night at Walkerville Brewery on Saturday November 28 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm featuring vintage clothing and vinyl records. The Brewery also hosts its annual Holiday Open House on Friday November 27 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm with festive entertainment and special visits from Santa.