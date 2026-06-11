Windsor-Detroit Bridge Delayed Due to Unresolved Issues Between Canada and U.S.

The Gordie Howe Bridge, a $6.4-billion structure connecting Windsor and Detroit, was scheduled to open on Friday but has been delayed due to unresolved issues between Canada and the U.S. Prime Minister Mark Carney initially stated that the bridge would be open by the end of the week, but on Wednesday, he clarified that there is 'no big drama' but if the opening is delayed, it will take a little longer.

The Gordie Howe Bridge , a $6.4-billion structure connecting Windsor and Detroit, was scheduled to open on Friday but has been delayed due to unresolved issues between Canada and the U.S. Prime Minister Mark Carney initially stated that the bridge would be open by the end of the week, but on Wednesday, he clarified that there is 'no big drama' but if the opening is delayed, it will take a little longer.

President Donald Trump had expressed the U.S. would need compensation before allowing the bridge to open. The construction costs of the Gordie Howe Bridge were fully covered by Canada, and the bridge tolls will be shared with Michigan once it's fully paid for





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Windsor-Detroit Bridge Gordie Howe Bridge Canada U.S. Donald Trump Prime Minister Mark Carney Construction Costs Bridge Tolls Unresolved Issues Delayed Opening

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