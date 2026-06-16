Williams Sisters Aim for Wimbledon Doubles Comeback as Wild Cards in 2026

Venus and Serena Williams, the most successful doubles pair in Wimbledon history, will return as wild cards in 2026, seeking their seventh title together after a ten-year gap. Both players face ranking challenges but remain determined to add to their legacy at the All England Club, while Serena's potential singles return also garners attention.

In 2016, the Williams sisters claimed the Wimbledon doubles championship, and a decade later, they are set to attempt a repeat victory. The duo has an extraordinary record at Wimbledon , capturing the doubles title six times, with their most recent triumph occurring in 2016.

Notably, their first two Wimbledon wins came as wild cards, and they will again receive wild card entries for the 2026 tournament. With Serena Williams recently returning to professional tennis and Venus Williams competing only occasionally, neither holds a ranking high enough for direct acceptance into the main draw, making the wild card designation necessary. Throughout their partnership, Venus and Serena have amassed 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, with Wimbledon standing out as their most successful major.

They have not only won Wimbledon more frequently than any other Grand Slam event but also secured their two latest doubles crowns there. Venus, who will celebrate her 46th birthday soon, has maintained a sporadic presence on tour in recent years. Her singles performance in 2026 has been challenging, with a record of one win against five losses so far. She will aim to turn things around at Wimbledon in early June.

Prior to that, she participated in the HSBC Championships earlier in the month, where she won one match before withdrawing from the tournament after her doubles partner, Victoria Mboko, experienced an issue. Meanwhile, Serena is also slated to compete in the Berlin Open, teaming up with Karolína Muchová in doubles, with their first match scheduled for Tuesday. Amid Serena's comeback, speculation has arisen about the possibility of her entering the Wimbledon singles draw one final time.

Although no official declaration has been made, Wimbledon has listed one women's singles wild-card spot as "to be announced," leaving the door open for Serena to potentially return to singles competition at the iconic grass-court major





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