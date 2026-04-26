William Shatner Delights Fans with Hilarious Stories at Calgary Expo

Actor William Shatner entertained a crowd at the Calgary Expo with amusing anecdotes about his career, including pranks on Leonard Nimoy and a memorable encounter with Terry Bradshaw involving fermented fish. He also reflected on the impact of Star Trek and Captain Kirk.

William Shatner , the iconic actor best known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series, captivated a large audience at the Calgary Expo Comics and Entertainment show with a lively and often humorous retrospective of his career and experiences.

Rather than directly addressing questions about the future of the Star Trek franchise or his enduring role, Shatner skillfully steered the conversation towards a series of anecdotal stories, showcasing his playful personality and penchant for mischievousness. The session, held at the BMO Centre on Saturday afternoon, was filled with laughter as Shatner recounted tales of on-set pranks and unusual encounters with fellow celebrities. One particularly memorable story involved a playful rivalry with his Star Trek co-star, Leonard Nimoy.

Shatner described how Nimoy, frustrated by consistently being last to the commissary and missing out on meals, purchased a bicycle to expedite his journey. In response, Shatner engaged in a series of escalating pranks, starting with chaining Nimoy’s bike and culminating in hiding it within his dressing room, guarded by his two Doberman pinschers.

He vividly recalled leading Nimoy onto the set and playfully instructing him to gaze at the sky, a moment of lighthearted camaraderie that highlighted their long-standing friendship. Another anecdote involved a bizarre incident with former football player Terry Bradshaw and a piece of fermented fish. Shatner recounted chasing Bradshaw with the pungent delicacy, resulting in Bradshaw’s unexpected tumble, a story that elicited a strong reaction from the audience, including one cameraman who reportedly felt unwell.

The story was prompted by a fan question about his most chaotic moment. Beyond the playful anecdotes, Shatner also touched upon the impact of Star Trek and Captain Kirk on generations of viewers. He shared a story about a conversation with a police officer in Stockholm, Sweden, who informed him that deceased individuals, after two weeks, emit an odor resembling fermented fish – a detail that, according to Shatner, caused a cameraman to become violently ill.

He also spoke about the character of Captain Kirk as a moral compass, referencing a fan who noted Kirk’s thoughtful approach to decision-making and his willingness to seek counsel. The event provided fans with a unique opportunity to connect with a legendary actor and gain insight into the human side of a cultural icon.

Haley Rushton, a fan who travelled from Nova Scotia, expressed her delight at attending the event, stating that her single question had sparked a cascade of entertaining stories. Zach Whitney, a dedicated Star Trek fan, echoed this sentiment, praising Shatner’s charisma and humor. The atmosphere was one of genuine appreciation and nostalgia, as fans celebrated the legacy of Star Trek and the enduring appeal of William Shatner





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