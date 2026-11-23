The William Aberhart senior boys football team claims its first Division 2 title since 2018 by defeating Crescent Heights, capping a turnaround season under Morgan Fraser.

The William Aberhart senior boys football team secured the Division 2 title by defeating the Crescent Heights Cowboys, ending a championship drought that had lasted since 2018. The Orange achieved this victory after finishing the regular season with a modest 3-3 record, demonstrating significant improvement during the playoff stage. The win marks a pivotal moment for the program, validated by long-standing players who expressed profound relief and joy at restoring the school's competitive prestige.

Championship Victory Details

William Aberhart concluded its postseason campaign with a decisive victory over the Crescent Heights Cowboys to capture the Division 2 crown. This triumph represents the school's first football championship in six years, ending a hiatus that began in 2018. The team overcame an inconsistent regular season performance, which concluded with a 3-3 record, to execute a flawless playoff run. The victory provides immediate validation for the players and staff who worked to rebuild the program's competitive standing.

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Player Perspectives on Success

Linebacker Paxton Hagerty, age 17, described the emotional weight of winning the championship for the first time in his high school career. Having been part of the school community for three years, Hagerty emphasized the significance of bringing a title back to a institution that had not won in nearly six years. He noted that the feeling was incredible and deeply meaningful to the student body and team members.

Eric Pflug, also a linebacker, secured his second senior city championship, having previously won with Crescent Heights when he was in Grade 10. Pflug stated that winning this title with William Aberhart was the best feeling in the world and an ideal conclusion to his high school football career. He highlighted how the sport has positively impacted his personal development and life trajectory. Pflug expressed high praise for the sport's influence on his character and future prospects.

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Receiver and defensive back Jeyonte Baker, 17, also brought experience from a previous championship with Crescent Heights in Grade 10. Baker distinguished this victory from his earlier success by noting his active, significant role in the game. He described the experience as surreal and the best feeling of his life, attributing it to the culmination of his hard work. Baker confirmed that the emotional rush of winning with William Aberhart surpassed his previous athletic achievements.

Coach Morgan Fraser Strategic Vision

Head coach Morgan Fraser, who moved from Crescent Heights to William Aberhart, established a clear objective to re-establish the football program's reputation. Fraser identified the current championship win as a major step toward achieving his goal of putting the team back on the map. He acknowledged the significance of the victory while emphasizing the need to build upon this success rather than resting on it.

Fraser outlined a strategic plan to utilize this championship momentum for future competitive advancements. The coaching staff aims to elevate the team to compete at a higher level by moving up a division in the upcoming season. This progression represents the immediate next step in the program's reconstruction. Fraser indicated that the foundation is now set for sustained excellence and greater achievements in the near future.