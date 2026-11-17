Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau says the proposed $31-billion takeover of Telus is not based on raising prices, while critics warn it could reduce competition and increase cellphone bills.

TORONTO - The federal government's long-stated pledge to foster more competition in Canada's telecom market, not less, may be put to the test in the coming months.

Quebecor Inc. has made a $31-billion-dollar power play to take over Telus Corp. and Quebecor's chief executive has dismissed concerns that a merger would lead to deteriorating competition and higher cellphone bills for Canadian consumers.

Also read Quebecor proposes $31 billion cash-and-stock takeover of Telus

Quebecor CEO Dismisses Price Hike Concerns

"Our transaction is not based on increasing revenues, it's certainly not based on increasing prices," Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau said in an interview Monday. Some industry watchers, however, say they aren't convinced.

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"It is a huge deal in Canada, but one that raises a whole bunch of worries. If Quebecor's bid to buy Telus goes through, it's reasonable to believe that will lead to less competition. Generally, that means less service providers to choose from and higher prices," said Dan Kelly, CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Canada's four largest telecommunications service providers are Bell - CTV's parent company, Rogers Communications, Telus and Quebecor, which already owns Videotron and Freedom Mobile. In 2023, Rogers Communications' purchase of Shaw was approved after Shaw sold its stake in Freedom Mobile to Quebecor. In the three years since that deal went through, Quebecor's CEO says cellphone bills, on average, have decreased across the country.

Debate Over Telecom Competition And Prices

"We're very proud to find out that prices have decreased by 35 per cent. These are not my numbers, these numbers come from Statistics Canada," said Péladeau. Still, questions remain about how Quebecor could be allowed to acquire an additional national wireless network. Péladeau says this is as much about smart business as it is about building up Canada's sovereign communications capabilities.

"There's new competition. Now competition comes from the sky, competition comes from American companies. We all know Starlink, we all know Space-X, they generate huge amounts of money," said Péladeau during a one-on-one interview with CTV News. A statement from Telus' board, says in part that "Quebecor has yet to explain how, what it is proposing could be approved under the current telecom regulatory framework in Canada.

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" Kelly says he has little faith that this move, if it goes through, will save Canadian consumers and businesses money, adding that he believes Quebecor may have to sell its ownership of Videotron and Freedom Mobile if it wants to acquire Telus. "The federal government has said in the last several budgets that they want more competition, this will be a big test to whether Ottawa ultimately accepts or rejects this proposal," said Kelly.

Government Promises Rigorous Merger Review

A statement released Monday by Industry Minister Melanie Joly reads in part that "access to reliable, resilient high-performance networks, at prices Canadians can afford, is fundamental to the social and economic fabric of our country," adding that "this transaction will be independently and rigorously reviewed by the Competition Bureau and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

" Joly also shared that the federal government is updating its policies and frameworks to reflect what she calls "the need for sovereign connectivity from sea to sky" across Canada. How that may influence its decision on any potential sale of Telus remains to be seen.

Quebecor estimates the proposed takeover would create efficiencies and savings for the company that would be invested to support new spending on network upgrades, service enhancements, integration with Canadian satellite networks and the deployment of artificial intelligence, data centres and advanced connectivity infrastructure. With files from The Canadian Press