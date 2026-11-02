Mayor Mark Sutcliffe vows action on Ottawa's 50 worst intersections after 32 road deaths

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is promising to investigate and improve safety at the city's 50 most dangerous intersections after 32 people died on city roads this year, but past plans have stalled over funding.

In what has been a deadly year on Ottawa's roads, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is vowing to make the city's most dangerous intersections safer. But questions are being raised about whether the money will follow.

So far this year, 32 people have died on city roadways. That is up from 2025's total of 23 deaths. The story was reported on November 2, 2026. At a news conference last Thursday, Sutcliffe said he wants to launch an investigation into Ottawa's 50 worst intersections and improve safety at those locations.

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Past Intersection Safety Reviews Failed

No timeline has been set for that announced investigation. This type of safety review has been done before with little outcome. In 2020, a city report identified 29 problematic intersections throughout Ottawa with proposed safety redesigns. Those plans largely called for protected intersections and bike lanes.

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The cost to implement those safety redesigns was $32 million. The city said it did not have the money. Vision Zero Ottawa is calling for action to be put to words this time. Eugenie Waters, a spokesperson for the group, said past promises have not been kept.

We have seen plans for improving dangerous intersections before, but unfortunately, city council sort of balked at the cost and did not invest in that, Waters said. So, here we are years later and another promise to fix dangerous intersections. Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine said the city knew the cost years ago and chose not to pay it.

Council Rejected 32 Million Redesign Cost

We've identified that addressing those intersections would have cost $32 million, however, many years ago, and that council said that that price was too high to pay, Devine said. Those costs have only increased by now and look how many lives we've lost. I don't think I want to be putting a price on that. Among that list of 29 intersections, two major ones fell within Devine's ward.

They are West Hunt Club Road at Merivale Road and West Hunt Club Road at Prince of Wales Drive. Devine said the city must now decide how far it is willing to go. As horrible as it is, now is the time for us to look at our budgets and say, how far are we willing to go to address this, he said.

I know that there are many, many families across Ward 9, and across the city, that can only wish that we would have done this several years ago. Waters says Vision Zero Ottawa is calling for protected intersections to increase safety at as many intersections as possible. Protected intersections are intersections that reduce conflict between different modes of transportation. There are individualized spaces for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Protected intersections also feature reduced speeds and minimize the use of right turn slip lanes, which allow drivers to maintain speed and look left while turning right. We should design the system so that if you do make a mistake, you're not going to kill someone while you're driving, Waters said. And if you do make a mistake while you're crossing the road, you're not going to die. Devine said the city's budget should be able to cover the work.

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Protected Intersections Save Lives

This is a $5 billion annual budget, he said. Surely, we can find it within ourselves to spend the money required so that no other parents have to get news about their kid being killed at an intersection. The mayor's pledge comes as Ottawa closes out a year with more road deaths than the previous year. The 32 deaths this year compare with 23 in 2025.

Sutcliffe said the investigation into the 50 worst intersections is meant to identify where changes are needed most. But the political will to fund those changes remains uncertain. The 2020 report proposed redesigns at 29 locations at a cost of $32 million. Council declined to spend that money at the time.

Devine said those costs have only risen since then. Vision Zero Ottawa wants the city to move from study to construction. Waters said protected intersections are a proven way to reduce severe crashes. The group is urging council to fund redesigns at as many intersections as possible rather than delay again.

Council Has Not Set Funding Vote

City council has not yet set a date for the investigation or for any funding vote. For now, the mayor's announcement has renewed a long-running debate about how much Ottawa is willing to spend to prevent deaths on its roads. The families affected by this year's deaths are waiting to see whether the latest promise leads to shovels in the ground. Devine said the cost of doing nothing is measured in lives.

He said he does not want to put a price on that.