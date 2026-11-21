Some Toronto Metropolitan University classes are using alternative grading such as collaborative grading and self-assessment while final letter grades still appear on transcripts. Faculty say interest is increasing and standards remain high.

Some classes at Toronto Metropolitan University are moving away from traditional grades so students can focus more on learning than on stressing over marks. The approach is called alternative grading, and it does not mean students are not being evaluated.

Alternative Grading Model At TMU

The grading model can differ in each classroom and is an umbrella term covering practices from collaborative grading to self-assessments. Valerie Deacon, manager of research grants and graduate programs for the Faculty of Arts at TMU, explained that instead of assigning a grade to a piece of work, a professor might give feedback on whether an assignment met course expectations. For smaller classes, Deacon says collaborative grading is typically used.

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In this model, consistent feedback is provided over the semester and students meet one-on-one with their professor. They bring examples of their best work and have a conversation about what they think their overall grade for the course should be, Deacon said in an interview with CTV News Toronto. She first employed the model in 2022. The grade is determined in conversation with the student, who is usually asked to reflect on the learning process across the semester.

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This encourages students to critically think about their own learning. When Alyssa Counsell tells her graduate statistics for psychology class that they will use a different grading model, students first feel anxious or uncertain. As the class progresses and they better understand what is asked of them, their engagement rises. Counsell uses a project-based approach where students choose a topic that interests them early in the term.

It is not about picking something easy, Counsell said. It is about struggling and picking something as hard as possible that is feasible within the context of the course, so that future you will have it easier outside of my class. I do not let them pick easy things, she said. I tell them I want it harder, more challenging.

I know you can do more. It is not that this is not good enough, it is that you can challenge yourself more and you will learn more through this. Counsell says students usually tell her they learn a lot more than in traditionally graded classes. Some people think an alternative grading model or an ungraded model means everybody passes and it is easier and less work for the instructor, but that is absolutely not the case, Counsell said.

Faculty Interest In New Grading

My standards are high, they are very high, she said. Sean Kheraj, Vice Provost Academic at TMU, said grading is determined by the instructors. Currently, a relatively small number of faculty members use alternative methods at the university, but there is an increasing interest, he said. He said it is not limited to graduate classes.

He knows of faculty employing it in small, medium-sized and large undergraduate classes. Any instructor interested in using an alternative model can connect with the university's educational developers at the teaching centre to see what options are available. Kheraj said these methods do not always work in every kind of course or for every instructor, so there is an opportunity to see what might work best for students' learning.

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Under an alternative grading model, letter grades still appear on students' transcripts at the end of the semester. Deacon said post-secondary institutions in Canada are required to deliver that. Often students directly help shape that grade. On the transcript, it looks just as it would for any other student.

Determining Final Grades

The way the student got to that final grade differs because assignments are not graded in a traditional way every time. In Counsell's classroom, to come up with a final grade, students consider all their work through the semester, including assignments, weekly labs and check-ins. They justify the grade they feel they deserve for their final marks. Counsell said it is not just I want an A+, it is really what grade you feel you have earned and why.

Though Counsell has only used alternative grading methods with graduate classes, she is preparing for an undergraduate course this winter where the evaluation process will differ. For this class, she will provide specific rubrics for students to review and refer to in order to determine whether they meet the requirements for that grade range. She said you can think of it as a pass-fail for a number of different pieces.

With the stress being taken off getting the best grade possible, Deacon said she has witnessed diminished use of generative AI to assist with assignments. With the advent of generative AI, students who are being graded tend to choose the easiest, most low-risk tasks available, she said.

If you are being graded and do not have many opportunities in a semester to show mastery of a subject, you will choose something straightforward to achieve the grade you need to finish the class and get the CGPA you want. Alternative grading, Deacon said, can reduce that pressure and encourage deeper learning.