Will Canada's Victoria Day weekend CFL tradition last?

Fans react to the announcement of a new tradition for Canada's Victoria Day weekend, where fans can come together for football, beer, and football. A driver is captured on camera performing 'burnouts' and is subsequently charged.

Fans react to new Victoria Day weekend CFL tradition to come Driver charged after OPP officer spots him doing 'burnouts' in Kanata intersection Don't top off your tank: Debunking myths about fuel efficiency as gas prices skyrocket We're there to win: Rangers ride championship wave into Memorial Cup after historic OHL sweep Heat warning continues in Windsor-Essex but cooldown coming I couldn't believe it: Man attacked by bear in Mission, B.C.

A strong quake in south China kills 2 and triggers evacuation of 7,000 Heart and soul of Moose Jaw: Community reflects on Snowbirds as critics warn fleet could be grounded Congo to open more centres to treat rare type of Ebola that has killed nearly 120 Ella Langley dominates the ACM Awards and Cody Johnson wins entertainer of the year Everest Man, Mountain Queen break own records It's not supposed to look like you're going to dive in: Historians criticize Trump's Reflecting Pool makeover as group sues Asteroid discovered days ago will narrowly miss Earth Windsor-Essex: Debunking myths about fuel efficiency as gas prices skyrocket Cody Johnson: Entertainer of the year at ACM Awards Mission, B.C.

: Man attacked by bear Moose Jaw: Heart and soul of Snowbirds Nearly 120 dead in Congo Ebola outbreak Victoria Day weekend CFL tradition to come Snowbirds: Fleet could be grounded Memorial Cup: Rangers ride championship wave Narrow miss of Earth Now: Asteroid discovered days ag





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Cfl Victoria Day Weekend Tradition Burnouts

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Ontario grocery stores, malls, and storefront businesses allowed to open on Victoria Day and Family DayPremier Doug Ford and premiers in other provinces have lifted restrictions on retailers operating on holidays, with grocery stores, shopping malls, and storefront businesses able to decide if they want to open on Victoria Day and Family Day, in February.

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What’s open and closed in Winnipeg on Victoria DayVictoria Day is coming up on Monday, which means many city services and businesses will be closed or operating at reduced hours.

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Fans react to new Victoria Day weekend CFL tradition to comeCalgary Stampeders fans are looking forward to some changes in the CFL schedule for 2027.

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