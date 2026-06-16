Wildfire Near Kamloops, Fatal Brawl, and Drowning Incident Among Top News Stories

A summary of major news including an out-of-control wildfire in British Columbia, a fatal brawl in North York, a suspected drowning in Medicine Hat, political developments, sports updates, an earthquake in Indonesia, and various consumer features.

A large and dangerous wildfire, designated K20570 by the British Columbia Wildfire Service, is burning out of control near Kamloops , B.C. According to a handout photo dated Tuesday, June 16, 2026, the fire is moving uphill through grassland, posing a significant threat to the region.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges of wildfire management in the province. Meanwhile, a separate fatal brawl in North York has led to two men being charged with murder. In another tragic event, an 11-year-old child has died in a suspected drowning during a school field trip in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

In sports news, Saskatchewan's Ethan Bear has signed a new contract with the New York Islanders, while Tecumseh country singer Carson Janik has been named a finalist in a national talent search. The Sudbury opioid memorial creator expressed disturbance after a far-right group used the memorial in a promotional video. Politically, Conservatives are criticizing the government's move to expedite the 'lawful access' bill, and new surveillance pricing rules in Canada are not expected to take effect before 2028.

In international news, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake shook part of Indonesia, causing damage and injuries. Actor Tom Holland appeared to confirm his marriage to Zendaya. The PGA Tour revamp may put events like the Canadian Open at risk, according to Rory McIlroy.

Additionally, there are several consumer-focused beauty and shopping articles, including reviews of Canadian shampoo, a smart laundry basket, budget-friendly beauty dupes, and last-minute beauty discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. The Shopping Trends team operates independently from CTV News journalists and may earn commissions from links





CTVNewsVI / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wildfire Kamloops Murder Charge Drowning Ethan Bear Carson Janik Opioid Memorial Lawful Access Bill Surveillance Pricing Earthquake Indonesia Tom Holland Zendaya PGA Tour Canadian Open Beauty Products Shopping

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian news roundup: police funeral, wildfire concerns, Grey Cup, and moreA collection of brief news stories from across Canada, including a funeral procession for a Toronto police officer, low snowpack in British Columbia raising wildfire risks, arrests at an illegal bar in Ottawa, discussions about historic sites in Halifax, a Saskatchewan Roughriders Grey Cup win, and various other headlines covering dispatcher deaths, sports, politics, and cultural events.

Read more »

Wildfire near Mattagami being held, residents return MondayThe massive wildfire near Mattagami First Nation is now being held after forcing more than 160 in the community to evacuate to Barrie. Residents can return home on Monday.

Read more »

Fatal Skydiving Plane Crash Near Kansas City Raises Safety Oversight ConcernsA crash shortly after takeoff from a small airport south of Kansas City resulted in twelve deaths. The incident highlights weak oversight in skydiving operations, with investigations pointing to lax maintenance and inadequate safety standards compared to commercial aviation.

Read more »

Fatal wrong-way collision closes Coquihalla Highway northbound near MerrittA fatal collision on the Coquihalla Highway northbound between Hope and Merritt occurred when a car travelling the wrong way at high speed struck a transport van. The highway was closed for approximately nine hours. The van occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries. RCMP and other agencies investigated, and the road reopened Monday afternoon.

Read more »