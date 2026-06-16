Wildfire Ignites in Kalamoir Provincial Park, West Kelowna

A rapidly developing wildfire has broken out in Kalamoir Provincial Park in West Kelowna, prompting evacuation support from local authorities. Residents are observing the flames from across Okanagan Lake, and emergency services are on the scene.

A significant wildfire has erupted in Kalamoir Provincial Park , located in West Kelowna , British Columbia, on Tuesday morning, June 16, 2026. The fire was first reported early in the day and quickly became visible from various points around Okanagan Lake, drawing the attention of residents and authorities alike.

Multiple images and reports from local media and citizens confirm the blaze is actively burning within the park boundaries, sending plumes of smoke into the sky. West Kelowna Fire Rescue and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have responded to the incident. RCMP media relations officer Const. Ash Puri stated that officers are on the ground assisting with public safety efforts, focusing on helping residents evacuate safely and securing evacuated zones.

While the exact number of homes under evacuation remains uncertain, it has been confirmed that Casa Loma Resort has been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Road blocks have been established by RCMP and peace officers at key intersections, notably Benedick Road at Campbell Road and Lucinde Road, to control access and ensure public safety. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (COE) has activated its Emergency Operations Centre to support the response.

The agency announced via social media that crews are responding to the fire and more information will be provided as it becomes available. As of now, no formal evacuation alerts or orders have been issued beyond the resort evacuation, but the situation is being closely monitored. Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and be prepared to follow instructions if the fire grows or changes direction.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation, and firefighting efforts are ongoing with air and ground resources





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Wildfire Kalamoir Provincial Park West Kelowna Evacuation RCMP Emergency Operations

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