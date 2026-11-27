Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory unveils plans for a $220 million 36-storey residential tower in Edmonton's Ice District, bringing 386 new units to the downtown core.

Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory has officially revealed ambitious construction plans for a massive residential skyscraper in the heart of Edmonton, Alberta. The development, titled Seven Generations Tower, represents a significant step in the First Nation's economic expansion and urban presence. Representatives from the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory announced the project details on Friday, marking a major milestone for Indigenous-led real estate in the region. This new structure will transform the existing Wiikwemkoong Connect Centre into a vertical community hub.

Project Specifications and Housing Units

The proposed Seven Generations Tower will rise 36 storeys above the current two-storey commercial building known as the Wiikwemkoong Connect Centre. Situated on the west side of the Ice District's central plaza, the site is located directly across 104 Avenue from the prominent Rogers Place arena. The tower is designed to accommodate a total of 386 residential units, creating a dense living environment in the downtown core. A portion of these units, specifically 58 apartments, will be reserved for affordable housing programs and various social initiatives. This mixed-use approach aims to balance market-rate living with community support structures. The project is being developed on the property purchased by the First Nation in January for $65 million. The total estimated price tag for the entire development project is $220 million. The tower will specifically be constructed on the north end of the property, rising directly above a CIBC branch location.

Also read Edmonton Pushes New Commercial Waste Diversion Rules

Economic Impact and Community Opportunities

Ogimaa Tim Ominika, the Chief of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, emphasized that the primary goal of the Seven Generations Tower is to generate substantial economic opportunities for local Indigenous members. He stated that the project will facilitate access to employment across various trade sectors during the construction phase. Furthermore, the Chief noted that opportunities will continue post-construction through management roles within the tower itself. Darren Durstling, president of Edmonton-based Integro Investments, which serves as the development partner, indicated that physical construction is expected to begin within the next month. The construction process is projected to take between 24 and 26 months to complete. Durstling expressed strong confidence in the local market's ability to absorb the new supply of housing. He described the current Edmonton market as consistently improving, noting a notable lull in high-rise construction in the city core. This timing, he argued, positions the project for exceptional success due to reduced immediate competition. Original plans for the Ice District development had previously included a tower at this specific site, indicating a long-standing vision for vertical growth.

Regulatory Approval and Municipal Support

The regulatory pathway for Seven Generations Tower has already seen significant progress with municipal authorities. According to records from Alberta Major Projects, the City of Edmonton issued a formal development permit for the high-rise to Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory and its development partner Integro in September. This permit approval signals that the project meets local zoning and safety requirements. City officials, including Mayor Andrew Knack, have publicly welcomed the development as an exciting addition to the city. Mayor Knack highlighted that increasing the number of residents living downtown can contribute to improved safety in the area. Additionally, the new population will generate additional tax revenue through the downtown community revitalization levy. The Mayor pointed to recent success stories as evidence of the demand for urban living, specifically citing a nearby tower built to the west of the new O-day'min Park. That adjacent development has achieved a 98 percent lease rate, demonstrating a strong desire from residents to live downtown. This trend validates the decision by Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory to invest significant time and resources into the project.

Advertisement

Strategic Location in Ice District

The strategic placement of Seven Generations Tower within the Ice District underscores the area's growing importance as a mixed-use urban center. The existing Wiikwemkoong Connect Centre has already established a foothold in this commercial zone, and the new tower will amplify its presence. By building upward rather than outward, the project maximizes land use efficiency in a high-traffic area near Rogers Place. The connection to major transit routes and entertainment venues like Rogers Place enhances the appeal for potential residents. The inclusion of affordable housing units ensures that the development contributes to broader social goals alongside commercial viability. This project represents a convergence of Indigenous economic sovereignty, urban densification strategies, and private sector development expertise. It stands as one of the few major high-rise residential projects currently moving forward in the Edmonton core. The detailed plans unveiled by Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory provide a clear roadmap for the next phase of construction and community engagement.

Next Steps and Construction Timeline

With the development permit secured and financing structures reportedly in place, the focus now shifts to active construction. The anticipated start date of within the next month sets a tight timeline for site preparation and groundbreaking activities. The 24 to 26 month duration means the tower could potentially open its doors to residents within two years. Integro Investments has committed to managing the complex logistics of building such a large structure in an established district. The First Nation will continue to oversee the social and cultural aspects of the development, ensuring the affordable housing components are properly implemented. Monitoring the lease-up rates will be critical for assessing the immediate market response. The success of this project could influence future Indigenous-led developments in other Canadian cities. The collaboration between Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory and Integro Investments serves as a model for public-private-community partnerships. As construction commences, the city will closely watch how the tower impacts local traffic, infrastructure, and the surrounding business environment. The project promises to reshape the skyline and economic landscape of Edmonton's downtown core.