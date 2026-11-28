Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory partners with Integro Investments to build a 36-storey residential tower in Edmonton's ICE District, advancing a $220 million Indigenous-led development project.

Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory has formally unveiled plans for a 36-storey residential tower located in downtown Edmonton, Alta., marking a significant advancement in an Indigenous-led development initiative approaching a total value of $220 million. Leadership from the First Nation joined Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack and development partner Integro Investments at an event held on Friday to announce the Seven Generations Tower at the Wiikwemkoong Connect Centre. This modern mixed-use sports and entertainment district is situated in the heart of Edmonton's ICE District, signaling a major step forward in urban redevelopment and Indigenous economic participation.

Seven Generations Tower Core Project Details

The Seven Generations Tower project will add 386 residential units to the city centre, with 58 units specifically allocated to affordable housing programs and social initiatives designed to support vulnerable community members. Construction is targeted to take 24 months from the start date, following the official unveiling and ceremonial groundbreaking that took place on Friday. Ogimaa Tim Ominika, chief of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, emphasized the rapid progress made by the Nation, noting that they moved from acquiring a major property to developing one in less than a year. This speed underscores the commitment to creating lasting economic opportunities that will help not only their own members but also neighbouring First Nations communities prosper together for generations to come.

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Indigenous Participation and Economic Goals

This announcement builds upon Wiikwemkoong's commercial real estate acquisition in the ICE District, which was initially announced in January, and represents a critical step toward greater economic self-determination for the First Nation. The project is structured through a partnership model designed to attract new capital and build on the Nation's existing investment, aiming to generate ongoing revenue beyond government funding. Those financial proceeds will be used to build capacity for priorities identified by Wiikwemkoong members, including housing, language revitalization, and programs for youth and Elders. Beyond its long-term returns for Wiikwemkoong, the development is intended to foster shared prosperity and Indigenous participation in the construction industry through employment, training, contracting, and subcontracting opportunities for First Nations in the region.

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Partner Investment and Downtown Revitalization

Integro Investments is partnering with the Nation to deliver the development, with president Darren Durstling stating that they have made significant progress since announcing their partnership with Wiikwemkoong earlier this year. Durstling expressed excitement about moving forward with the next phase of development, describing the project as an important investment in Edmonton's downtown that reflects confidence in the long-term potential of the market. He noted that they are proud to be working with Wiikwemkoong to deliver a development that will bring new residents to the city centre, create opportunities for Indigenous businesses and tradespeople, and generate lasting economic benefits for the Nation. The tower arrives amid renewed investment in Edmonton's core, where local and regional investors are acquiring, redeveloping, and reimagining properties as the city centre continues to evolve.

Community Naming and Future Impact

The official unveiling of the tower's name, Seven Generations Tower, was selected through a community naming contest held within Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, reflecting the deep community involvement in the project. Friday's event included a traditional blessing and a ceremonial groundbreaking, highlighting the cultural significance of the development alongside its economic objectives. Cheryll Watson, chair of Edmonton's Downtown Revitalization Coalition, expressed pleasure at seeing the Seven Generations Tower at Connect Centre come to life, stating that more homes downtown mean more people walking to work, getting to know their neighbours, and supporting local shops and restaurants. Watson added that projects like this show what is possible in the region and give others a reason to choose Edmonton for their next investment, reinforcing the broader impact of this development on the local economy and community cohesion.