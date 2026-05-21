Wigan Thrashed in Super League as Hull KR Overtake Leaders St Helens

After ten months of Super League competition, Hull Kingston Rovers took over second place in the table as they narrowly defeated the weakened Wigan Warriors. This was expected as Wigan's head coach Matt Peet had left out all their regulars in order to have a look at his men in challenging circumstances against Hull KR. Hull KR scored seven tries in the first half and four more in the second half. Though Wigan did get a score late, the gap between both teams expelled Wigan to the bottom and Hull KR moved up swiftly. They have plunged St Helens from first place but are only two points adrift.

Hull Kingston Rovers moved up to second in Super League as champions thrashed weakened Wigan Warriors side. Wigan coach Matt Peet left out all the regulars before the Challenge Cup final against the same opponents.

The Warriors side included 10 debutants. Hull KR achieved seven unopposed tries in the first half and four more after the break, with winger Nathan Lowe's score in his first game being Wigan's sole try. Willie Peters' side moved above Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves on points difference. Three months of the season had kept apart last season's top two until this, the 12th round of the competition.

The starting line-up had a combined 67 Super League appearances between them and an average age of 20.18, with 19-year-old Taylor Kerr captaining the side. Wigan had 14 on duty from their last game. Hull KR ran in seven tries uncontested in the first half and four more after the break. Wigan's only goal came just after the restart when Lowe scored.

Later goals from Dean Hadley, Noah Booth, Jack Broadbent, and Sam Luckley conceded over 60 points. The head coach worried about a possible injury to forward Hadley. Wigan faded despite chance to look at their lads.





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Super League Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup Hull KR Matt Peet Wigan's Head Coach Matt Peet Hull KR Team Composition Wigan's Gap

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