WickFest Hockey Tournament Celebrates Maya Gebala and Expands to 86 Teams

Founders of WickFest honor Tumbler Ridge survivor Maya Gebala at opening ceremony as the major girls hockey tournament prepares for competition across Calgary venues.

WickFest officially launched its annual girls hockey tournament with a celebratory opening event on Thursday night in Calgary, featuring a powerful tribute to resilience and community support. The festival, which was founded by four-time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser, has grown significantly to host 86 teams from across North America, involving more than 1,500 female athletes this year. During the kickoff festivities, the Tumbler Ridge U15 team received a remarkable surprise when their teammate, Maya Gebala, joined them onstage after a long and challenging recovery journey.

Maya Gebala Returns to Stage After Hospitalization

Thirteen-year-old Maya Gebala, a former WickFest participant and survivor of a shooting incident in Tumbler Ridge, was the emotional centerpiece of the evening's tributes. She had recently been discharged from B.C. Children's Hospital last week after spending 262 days receiving medical care and rehabilitation for her injuries. Her appearance on stage shocked and thrilled her Tumbler Ridge teammates, who have been closely following her health updates and cheering for her recovery throughout her extended stay in the hospital system.

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Wickenheiser took to her social media platform to express profound admiration for the young athlete's journey. She described Gebala as an absolute superstar, highlighting her courage, strength, and spirit as a source of inspiration for everyone involved in the festival. Wickenheiser stated that it was an honor to have her join the WickFest family, emphasizing that the event celebrates what it truly means to be part of a supportive team community.

Tournament Growth and International Participation

The 2026 WickFest tournament, hosted in partnership with Girls Hockey Calgary, will see competitive games take place from Friday through Sunday across three distinct venues. The matches will be held at WinSport, the Seven Chiefs Sportplex, and the Great Plains Recreation Facility. This marks a significant expansion for the event, which Wickenheiser noted has grown from just 10 teams to the current roster of 86, largely due to the strong support received from the local community and partners.

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In addition to the main competition, the opening night included special acknowledgments for international and long-term contributors to the sport. Team Mexico received a special welcome from organizers, marking the first time a squad from Mexico has ever participated in the WickFest tournament. This inclusion highlights the growing international reach and appeal of the girls hockey festival beyond its North American roots.

Honors and Awards Recognize Industry Leaders

The evening also served as a platform to recognize individuals who have made lasting contributions to women's and girls' hockey. Judy Colpitts was presented with the GameChanger Award, an honor bestowed in recognition of her more than 30 years of dedicated advocacy for female athletes in Alberta. Her lifelong commitment to advancing the sport was celebrated alongside the younger players, linking past efforts with the current generation of competitors.

Hayley Wickenheiser herself was the recipient of a prestigious distinction during the final moments of the opening ceremony. Representatives from Hockey Canada presented her with the Order of Canada, acknowledging her significant impact on the sport and her leadership in promoting girls' hockey. This award underscores the deep respect she commands within the Canadian hockey community and her role in shaping the future of the game.

Competitive Schedule and Future Outlook

With the opening ceremonies complete, attention now shifts to the on-ice action that defines the WickFest experience. The tournament provides a critical platform for over 1,500 girls to compete at a high level, fostering skill development and sportsmanship among young athletes. Wickenheiser expressed hope that Gebala's presence would inspire her Tumbler Ridge teammates to perform at their best over the coming weekend.

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As the festival progresses through Sunday, the focus remains on the athletic achievements of the participating teams and the continued growth of the organization. Organizers have indicated that the schedule for the 2026 event is available for viewing online, allowing families and fans to track game times and results. The success of this year's event reinforces the festival's role as a cornerstone of the girls hockey calendar in North America.