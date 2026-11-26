The LCBO is launching Operation Secure Stores, placing 40 paid duty police officers in roughly 40 Ontario liquor stores and adding covert security and double guarding to combat organized retail theft.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is placing 40 paid duty police officers in about 40 of its stores across the province as part of a new anti-theft effort called Operation Secure Stores.

The provincially run liquor agency said the operation is designed to curb crime, target repeat offenders and promote safety inside stores where theft has been most persistent. LCBO media relations director Sebastian Skamski said the agency is very aware of the role of organized crime in theft at its stores, describing sophisticated operations in which people act in tandem to coordinate and target locations.

Also read LCBO adding police presence, more security at stores to combat theft

We know there is a lot of repeat crime so we are aware those operations exist, Skamski said. He added that the LCBO is using its own internal data to identify the most vulnerable locations. Beyond the paid duty officers, the LCBO said it will add double guarding at other stores so guards can better screen people coming in and out while looking for repeat offenders.

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LCBO Deploys Covert Security Taskforce

The agency also said it will deploy more members of its covert security taskforce, made up of plainclothes security guards who have additional training and are permitted by the LCBO to make arrests inside a store. The LCBO operates roughly 690 stores provincewide, meaning the police deployment covers only a small fraction of its retail network.

Some crime experts say the move toward plainclothes officers is more about optics and making customers feel safer than about reducing the number of brazen robberies. Former homicide detective and CTV News crime specialist Mark Mendelson said criminals will move on to softer targets, often further outside big city limits.

Skamski disagreed with that assessment, telling CTV News that many of the 2,000 arrests made last year linked to LCBO liquor store thefts did not just take place where there were police officers stationed. Our staff, guards and employees were able to help local law enforcement make arrests and bring justice and that is what we are going to continue to do, Skamski said.

Organized Crime Links to Store Theft

One security guard company executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the LCBO will remain vulnerable because it does not have the budget to curb robberies at its locations. The LCBO internal data shows that 70 per cent of thefts are linked to organized crime, according to the agency. Mendelson said the groups involved are not the Hells Angels or the mafia, but rather a group of four or five criminals working together to hit liquor stores.

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Thousands of dollars worth of expensive liquor is ending up on the black market, with thieves targeting high-end products rather than inexpensive brands. They are going for the high-end stuff. They are not stealing bottles of Baby Duck, Mendelson said. The problem is not limited to Ontario, as robberies have plagued liquor stores across the country.

Manitoba ID Requirement Suggested For Ontario

In Manitoba, customers must show identification to enter most liquor store locations. Mendelson said he would welcome a similar identification requirement in Ontario, arguing that anything would help and that authorities need to think outside the box and develop a sustainable plan to end crime that is flooding the black market with thousands in stolen booze. For now, the LCBO said it is committed to reducing crime inside its locations while keeping staff and customers safe.