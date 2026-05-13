Why You Can't Stop Comparing Yourself to Others - and How to Break the Habit

The text discusses various reasons why humans tend to compare themselves to others and how unhealthy comparison can lead to more serious mental health issues like depression and body dysmorphia. It also mentions tips on how to remain confident without constantly comparing yourself to others.

There are plenty of things humans do despite knowing that it’s bad for them, such as smoking cigarettes, eating too many sweets, or comparing ourselves to others.

According to Dr. Roxy Wignall, there are a few key reasons why we can't stop comparing ourselves: because it's judgmental, natural, or even habitual. It's important to avoid comparing ourselves to others in a negative way and to develop healthier habits instead. People may compare themselves to others due to low tolerance for uncertainty, which can lead to a cycle of comparison and constant validation.

Lastly, they might be stuck in a cycle of comparison because it's what they're used to. Body dissatisfaction can lead to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Being fixated on body weight or comparing one's own weight to others can become unhealthy and potentially lead to an eating disorder or body dysmorphia





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Comparison Self-Criticism Healthier Habits Mental Health Issues Body Weight Anxiety Disorders

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Immediately stop using’: Health Canada issues warning on infant self-feeding devicesHealth Canada is warning consumers to “immediately stop using” infant self-feeding devices that were sold on Amazon.ca due to the risk of illness or death.

Read more »

Telecoms stop bluffing Ottawa by cutting spending on networksOperators are pushing back against CRTC decisions that gave newcomers access to incumbents’ cellphone and internet networks at below-market prices

Read more »

Can Bitcoin break $82K or will profit-taking stop BTC again?Bitcoin nears $82K as strong derivatives activity clashes with weakening network participation and rising sell pressure.

Read more »

$4.8M settlement reached over Louisiana traffic stop death, AP sources sayNEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana officials have agreed to a tentative $4.

Read more »