GenWell's Talk to a Stranger Week runs Nov. 23 to 29, encouraging Canadians to connect with strangers as a 2021 survey links weekly stranger conversations to greater happiness.

A Canadian non-profit is encouraging people to talk to strangers for the fourth year in a row. GenWell, which calls itself Canada's Human Connection Movement, has launched its annual Talk to a Stranger Week.

The national campaign runs this year from Nov. 23 to 29. GenWell founder and CEO Pete Bombachi said the goal is to reach 41 million Canadians. He told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday that a small conversation can change a day. He said it can change not only my day, but maybe someone else's day as well.

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Survey Finds Talking To Strangers Increases Happiness

The group points to a 2021 survey of 3,800 people across Canada. GenWell conducted the survey with the University of Victoria. It found that people who talk to strangers once a week are up to three times happier than those who do not. Bombachi said people have been told for 50 years not to do it.

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Bombachi stressed nuance when advising children about talking to strangers. He said the focus should be on when to talk to strangers. He suggested kids introduce themselves to classmates. He also said children can build the habit while grocery shopping or out with their parents.

Bombachi advised adults to take advantage of everyday moments. He said the opportunity to build connection with strangers is all around us. He listed workplaces, coffee shops, gyms and walking on the street as places where conversations can start. He said a person could begin with something as small as a smile.

Tips For Building Connections In Daily Life

He also suggested a wave or a quick hello. He said it is not a big risk to make that little interaction instead of a larger conversation. Bombachi recalled talking with a student in Ottawa who understood the benefits but struggled to find people open to a conversation. He said people are up against 50 years of training to say don't do it, and change will take time.

He said that in 2025, 354 people shared their stories on talktoastrangerweek.org. He said they told the non-profit what happened when they talked to a stranger. He said it would fill your heart with stories. The campaign asks Canadians to go against the familiar warning not to talk to strangers.

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GenWell is promoting small everyday interactions as a way to strengthen human connection across the country.