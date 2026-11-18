Technology analyst Carmi Levy says the recent spate of tech outages could be a sign of things to come, as interconnected systems and AI make weaknesses easier to find and attacks harder to contain.

The recent wave of tech outages has raised concerns about whether something is changing in cyberspace, and one cybersecurity expert believes more outages could be on the horizon.

Something is definitely changing in the digital landscape, technology analyst Carmi Levy told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday. He weighed in on the widespread outages, the questions people want answered, and whether we could see more. Authorities have brushed off the recent failures as software glitches and human errors, and the companies behind them have emphasized there are no connections between the outages and no evidence of a cyberattack.

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AI Accelerates Discovery Of System Weaknesses

However, as systems become more interconnected, it will be more difficult to contain an outage, Levy said. It becomes a global event very quickly, he explained. AI is accelerating the rate at which weaknesses in systems are being discovered, Levy said, and it is making it easier for attackers to cover more ground. Even if the outages are not connected, he added, it is raising the level or risk of these things happening more frequently.

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Officials say cybercriminals did not cause the outages, but the caveat here is we do not know yet, Levy said. It is still early, he added, noting that authorities are currently investigating and will have to answer why the tech issues appeared to occur at the same time. Cybercriminals watching the outages unfold may see it as a really cool opportunity to launch new attacks, Levy said.

So we are going to be seeing phishing attempts and poking at the perimeter, opportunities to look for weaknesses, he said. We are going to see more cyber-related activity as a result of this. The risk is not limited to one region. Earlier in November, several European supermarkets were forced to throw away large quantities of food after a wave of cyberattacks tampered with their freezer and fridge temperatures.

Smart Devices Create New Vulnerabilities For Attackers

Levy said the same thing could happen in North America. That is an example of devices that used to be dumb that are now becoming smart, he said, yet we are not incorporating that into our cybersecurity behaviours. He added that most of the fridges impacted in the attacks had not been updated. It was almost like leaving the door wide open for attack, he said.

Cybercriminals know that we do not seem to have gotten the message, which leaves us more vulnerable than we probably should be. The outages themselves have affected a wide range of services and companies. Apple, the NSA, and U.S. banks were hit with outages. A 1.5-hour-long system outage forced United Airlines to delay departing flights.

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A technical issue at JPMorgan Chase triggered online banking delays for major U.S. banks. A nationwide ground stop in the U.S. also affected flights, and Microsoft said its services were fully restored after an hours-long global outage. Each incident drew attention and questions about the stability of critical digital infrastructure.

While the outages have been described as unrelated glitches, Levy's warning suggests the combination of interconnected systems, rapid discovery of weaknesses through AI, and increased attacker activity could make such disruptions more common. The situation is still under investigation, and authorities have yet to provide a full explanation for why the tech issues appeared to occur at the same time.

Levy's advice implies that individuals and organizations should strengthen their cybersecurity behaviours, especially as more everyday devices become smart and connected.