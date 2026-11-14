University students build miniature Battle of Ortona model at Saskatoon military museum

Students in Saskatoon are spending hundreds of hours constructing a detailed miniature model of the Battle of Ortona for the Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts, aiming to humanize a lesser-known Second World War battle.

A group of university students in Saskatoon is spending hundreds of hours building a miniature model of the Battle of Ortona for the Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts.

Students Build Ortona Miniature Model

The model is designed to bring a lesser-known Second World War battle into perspective for visitors. Linaya Taylor, 20, is one of the students helping construct the model. She said the Battle of Ortona is not widely known, which is why the group decided to build it. The battle took place during Christmas 1943, when Canadians fought Germans in hand-to-hand combat while liberating the Italian city.

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More than 500 Canadians were killed. Taylor said the details are the most important part of telling any war story. She likes seeing individual people stories because it makes history feel real to her. She spent hours researching the battle, the buildings, and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives.

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The model will include two buildings, a bank and an apartment, built from wood with individual rooms inside. Plastic, hand-painted figurines will depict Canadian and German combat. Tanks and troops will fill the replicated streets just as they did in real life. Taylor pointed to a part of the model where she found a picture of a man being lifted onto a stretcher and taken away.

She said he was an actual person who needed help. That personal connection drives her work on the project. Kevin Hicks, a British war veteran and museum project manager, has been working with young volunteers like Taylor for the last five years. He said the younger generation has helped turn the museum into a place filled with stories rather than just artifacts.

Veteran Highlights Humanizing History

He called it humanizing history and said it is wonderful because the students see it and enjoy it. Hicks, 71, served in the Cold War for the Royal Military Police. He had a friend who fought in the Battle of Ortona. He wanted to honour the sacrifices those soldiers made in a meaningful way.

He said they fought incredibly hard and deserved more of a mention than just a tiny model. Hicks expanded one of the museum walls to make room for the new model and constructed the replica buildings out of wood. He said it was important to include mouse holes in the building walls, which were key in the real-life battle. The Canadians used that famous war tactic to move through buildings while being shielded from outside attacks.

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Hicks explained that soldiers dug a hole in a room, threw a load of hand grenades and machine gunned through the hole, then followed through to fight the Germans literally face-to-face. The mouse holes allowed them to move between buildings without exposing themselves to enemy fire in the streets. The Ortona model is one of many that fills the museum, located in the basement of the Nutana Legion.

Museum Displays Student War Exhibits

Last year, students completed a replica of Juno Beach made of 3-D printed houses. The entire exhibit took over 1,800 hours to finish. Several other exhibits are works in progress. Evelyne Clark, 20, recently started volunteering at the museum.

She is constructing a model of the Vimy Ridge tunnels using Styrofoam. She believes models can help the younger generation better understand history. She said having a visual representation rather than just hearing about it or reading a textbook can make you a lot more interested. She added that you can make connections you cannot always make on paper.

The group hopes to complete the Ortona and Vimy Ridge exhibits in the new year. The students continue to dedicate their time to researching, building, and painting the models. Their work aims to ensure that the stories of soldiers who fought in these battles are remembered and understood by future generations.