Why Rising Interest Rates Don't Automatically Spell Trouble for Stocks

Market skeptics often assume that rising long-term interest rates lead to lower stock valuations. However, historical examples and discounted cash flow analysis show that earnings growth can offset the impact, making the relationship far more nuanced. Investors should avoid oversimplifying market dynamics.

Market skeptics and social media commentators often fixate on a single variable moving in what they perceive as an unfavorable direction, then hastily conclude that the stock market is headed for trouble.

However, financial markets are far more complex and frequently behave in counterintuitive ways. Consider the recent rally in long-term interest rates. Conventional wisdom might suggest this is bad news for equities, but reality is not so straightforward. Nick Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, challenged this oversimplification in his Wednesday note to clients.

He deconstructed the common narrative that rising long-term interest rates automatically depress stock valuations by reducing the present value of future cash flows. Colas identified two major flaws in this logic, emphasizing that the relationship between yields and valuations is not as deterministic as many assume.

First, Colas pointed to the period from 2015 to 2019, when the 10-year U.S. Treasury note yielded an average of 2.27%. During that time, the S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio ranged between 15x and 18x earnings. Fast forward to the present: the 10-year yield stands at a much higher 4.49%, yet the forward P/E ratio has also increased to approximately 21x earnings. This historical example directly contradicts the notion that higher yields must lead to lower valuations.

Second, Colas explained the mathematics of discounted cash flow models. Theoretically, an increase in interest rates is negative for valuations only if earnings growth expectations remain unchanged. But in practice, earnings growth often adjusts. If interest rates rise by 2 percentage points (as they have since 2020) while earnings growth expectations increase by 3 percent, equity valuations can actually rise.

This simple yet often overlooked insight highlights a critical mistake made by many short-sighted market prognosticators: adjusting one variable in a complex formula while holding all others constant. In the real world, variables never stay static; over time, earnings, inflation, and other factors evolve. Investors should be wary of jumping to conclusions based on a single metric moving unfavorably.

Whether it's rising interest rates, a strengthening dollar, higher tax rates, elevated energy prices, diminishing rate cut odds, above-average valuations, or a shrinking equity risk premium, each variable interacts with others in unpredictable ways. Colas's analysis reminds us that markets are intricate systems deserving of thorough analysis, not simplistic assumptions. Historical examples abound where markets defied intuitive expectations, and deeper examination often reveals compensating variables that justify price movements.

This is not to claim that investors are always rational or infallible, but rather to underscore the complexity of financial markets. Effective analysis requires considering multiple factors and their dynamic interrelationships, rather than relying on a single indicator. By doing so, investors can avoid the trap of oversimplification and make more informed decisions in an ever-changing economic landscape





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