Freeze-dried organ supplements from cows, bison, and elk claim benefits from energy to hormone balance, but lack quality research and regulation, experts say. Consumers face risks of nutrient excess or unknown ingredients.

Organ supplements made from freeze-dried cow organs claim benefits like more energy, mental clarity, increased immunity, clearer skin, better vision and a boosted sex drive.

Pills for men promise more testosterone, fertility and stamina. Those for women say they balance hormones and make periods more regular and less painful. The supplements mostly come from cows but also some bison and elk. They include pancreas, liver, kidney, heart, testicles, ovaries, thyroid and more.

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Offal Is Nutrient Dense

They all share a big bonus: you do not have to eat liver or Rocky Mountain oysters. Just swallow two to six pills a day, the marketing promises. Are the claims too good to be true? Probably.

Here is what is known, and more importantly, what is not. Organ meats, also known as offal, are used in cuisines worldwide but are not popular in the United States. That is too bad, according to fans. Offal is incredibly nutrient dense, said dietitian Lily Nichols, who recommends it in her book Real Food for Pregnancy: The Science and Wisdom of Optimal Prenatal Nutrition.

You get a lot of nutrition from even a small serving of organ meats, she said. Three ounces of cooked ground beef, about what you would find in a single smash burger, contain 2.2 milligrams of iron, 0.15 milligrams of riboflavin (vitamin B2) and 2.2 micrograms of vitamin B12, nearly as much as adults need in a day.

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The same amount of cooked beef liver contains more than twice the iron (5.6 milligrams), 19 times the riboflavin (2.91 milligrams) and 27 times the B12 (60 micrograms). B vitamins are important for making red blood cells and extracting energy from food. Iron is crucial for helping red blood cells deliver oxygen around the body. Liver is also packed with vitamin A, which supports healthy skin and vision.

Men need 900 micrograms per day, and women need 700 micrograms daily, or 1,300 micrograms while breastfeeding. Just 3 ounces of beef liver contain 8,020 micrograms. There is no doubt that organ meats are highly nutritious. There is plenty of doubt, however, that you get that same nutrition from organ meat supplements.

Supplement Research Is Lacking

And there is little to no quality research on the effects of such supplements on the human body. Putting meat in a pill typically involves removing water through freeze-drying and pulverizing it into a powder. But there is no standard, agreed-upon way of doing so, said Dr. Pieter Cohen, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and leader of the Cambridge Health Alliance Supplement Research Program, which studies supplement safety.

There are no rules, laws or anything that says it needs to be a certain part of the animal, dried in a certain way, concentrated a certain way. It is completely up to the manufacturer, Cohen said. You do not know how they transformed it from the animal into this powder that you are putting into your mouth.

The US Food and Drug Administration does not oversee how supplements are made, so there is no process for catching contamination or knowing whether nutrients were lost in the manufacturing, he said. Consumers must rely on blind faith that the capsules contain the ingredients and nutrients claimed on the package, he said. A 2020 study of 49 beef liver supplements found that the majority did not include on the label which vitamins and minerals they contained or in what quantities.

When CNN reviewed a dozen products currently on the market, none stated their nutrient contents. If a supplement contains little or none of the nutrients it promises, it may just be a waste of money. On the other side, a pill could contain much more of a given nutrient than you need, which may pose a problem for people who take several supplements a day, said Lee Cotton, a dietitian based in Stuart, Florida.

Today's social media term for this practice is supplement stacking. If somebody is taking something for their hair and nails, and then they are taking something for immune function and then they introduce this organ supplement into their regimen, all of those micronutrients can add up, Cotton said, and even push into dangerous territory. Of course, people get nutrients from their food, too.

While some vitamins, such as B2 and B12, are water soluble, meaning you will mostly pee out what you cannot use, others accumulate in the body. For example, vitamin A, which is abundant in liver meat, can build to toxic levels in your liver. Overuse during pregnancy can lead to birth defects. Nichols recommends pregnant women have no more than 6 ounces of liver a week.

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Vitamin A toxicity can happen if a person regularly takes in excess of 10,000 international units per day, according to the Mayo Clinic. The 8,020 micrograms in 3 ounces of liver equal about 27,000 IU. The San Francisco-based blood-testing company Superpower estimates that there is the equivalent of about 0.4 ounces of liver in a daily regimen of six 500 milligram capsules. That much liver would contain in the neighborhood of 1,000 IU, which should be safe.

Experts Recommend Whole Foods

But even if companies print nutrient information on the bottle, there is no way for the average consumer to confirm the accuracy. Nutrition experts agree that most Americans do not need supplements and can get the nutrients they need from a healthy diet that includes a variety of low-fat protein, fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains.

Cotton said she recommends B12 for people who are older than 65, or who do not eat meat, though she does not suggest taking it in desiccated bovine form. She also stressed that it is important to talk to your doctor before adding any supplements to your routine.

If your diet does not include organ meats, but you are interested in dipping your toes into the offal world, Nichols recommends mixing 1 or 2 ounces of chicken liver pate into a pound of ground beef when making chili or meatloaf. Chicken liver is milder than beef liver, she said, and the pate mixes right in.

As for some supplement claims that ingesting testicles is good for male virility or that ovary and uterus can balance a woman's hormones, there is no scientific evidence to support these assertions. The marketing often relies on traditional use rather than clinical trials. Consumers should be aware that the supplement industry is loosely regulated. The FDA treats supplements as food, not drugs, so they do not need approval for safety or effectiveness before being sold.

This means products can reach the market without rigorous testing. Some companies may use third-party testing to verify quality, but it is not required. Without independent verification, it is impossible to know if a product contains what it claims. This uncertainty is a major concern for health experts.

Organ meat supplements are not cheap, often costing $30 to $60 per bottle. For that price, consumers might expect guaranteed results, but the lack of evidence means they could be paying for little more than hope. Experts advise caution and suggest getting nutrients from whole foods instead. For those who still want to try organ supplements, talking to a healthcare provider is essential.

They can help assess individual needs and potential risks. Pregnant women, in particular, should be cautious about vitamin A intake from any source. In summary, while organ meats are nutritious, the supplements made from them are not well-studied and poorly regulated. The claims may be too good to be true.

A balanced diet remains the best way to get essential nutrients for most people.