Learn why EVs need a 12-volt battery and how to prevent it from dying in cold weather. Expert advice from BCIT and the Alberta Motor Association on maintenance.

Jeff, an electric vehicle owner in Edmonton, recently experienced a complete electrical failure in his 2024 car. The incident occurred during a cold snap when the vehicle was parked with only 15 to 20 percent charge remaining in the main traction battery. Upon returning from a movie, the car would not start, the power locks were unresponsive, and all digital screens were dead. Roadside assistance identified the culprit as a depleted 12-volt battery, which required a quick boost to restore power to the vehicle's systems.

The Critical Role of the Small Battery

Jim Berladyn, the EV department head at the British Columbia Institute of Technology in Burnaby, British Columbia, explains that the primary obstacle for electric vehicle owners is the failure of this small auxiliary battery. Although modern electric cars possess massive high-voltage traction batteries, they still rely on a conventional 12-volt lead-acid battery to initiate operation. This smaller battery functions similarly to the units found in traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, providing the necessary power to wake the main systems before driving can commence.

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The high-voltage traction battery operates at hundreds of volts, which poses significant safety risks such as electrical shocks or fires if not properly managed. Consequently, the main battery is physically disconnected from the motor and other high-voltage components when the vehicle is turned off. The 12-volt battery is required to flip specific safety switches and close relays. Once the driver presses the brake and the start button, the dashboard displays a green ready light, signaling that the 12-volt unit has successfully activated the high-voltage system.

Power Consumption and Environmental Factors

The auxiliary battery serves multiple functions beyond simply starting the car. It powers lights, power locks, and accessory modes that allow the use of the radio, fan, and screens without engaging the main traction system. Berladyn notes that leaving the vehicle in accessory mode drains the 12-volt battery very quickly. Furthermore, the battery powers background processes such as smartphone app connectivity and over-the-air software updates, which continue to draw power even when the car is parked.

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Cold weather significantly exacerbates the risk of failure. Colin Fritz, vice-president of operations at the Alberta Motor Association, points out that low temperatures sap battery capacity. When the ambient temperature drops, as it did at -7 degrees Celsius during Jeff's incident, a battery that is already low on charge becomes much more vulnerable. If the main traction battery is below 20 percent, many vehicles will not automatically recharge the 12-volt unit, leaving it to die on its own.

Maintenance Strategies and Safety Protocols

Batteries typically last between three and five years in Canadian climates. Fritz warns that any unit older than this is on borrowed time. To prevent failure, owners should check their owner's manuals for specific jump-start procedures, as methods vary by manufacturer. While most brands allow owners to use a portable jump starter, manuals for the Volvo EX60 and BMW iX explicitly forbid self-boosting and require service center assistance.

In some models, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, a portable jump starter is needed just to open the hood before the 12-volt battery can be accessed. Experts recommend using a small portable jump starter over booster cables attached to another vehicle for greater safety and convenience. Regular maintenance and awareness of battery health are essential to ensure reliable performance in cold conditions and prevent unexpected electrical failures.