Why Does Laughter Matter?

This news text explores why the sound of laughter is so contagious and how it plays a crucial role in our social interactions, as well as its evolutionary significance.

Did you know that rats laugh? From why the sound of laughter triggers us to join in to the role laughter plays in the evolution of humanity, IDEAS contributor Peter Brown takes us on a joyride to reveal the surprising reasons why laughter matters.

Hailing from the field of cognitive neuroscience and primatology, Marina Davila-Ross has analyzed the sound of human laughter alongside the calls of bonobos, orangutans, and chimpanzees to demonstrate their shared evolutionary roots. Laughter researcher Sophie Scott highlights that Laughter isn't just a signal of affiliation or a response to jokes; it is also a reward for problem-solving and a reflection of human resilience





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Laughter Evolution Play Signals Primate Dogs Play Learning Reward

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