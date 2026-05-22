Conservatives have alleged that the federal government's legal strategy in the Cowichan case has failed property owners.

Why Conservatives say Ottawa's legal strategy failed property owners in the Cowichan case Conservatives have alleged that the federal government 's legal strategy in the Cowichan case has failed property owners .

The high-stakes legal battle began when federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was summoned to face a court challenge in British Columbia over the Cowichan Valley Protected Area (CVPA). The order was initially blocked because it required property owners to vacate their land, including triggering a lease termination clause in a few cases. Conservatives say the government's response was inadequate and failed to address the concerns of property owners.

They argue that the decision to revoke the order was premature and could have been handled differently. The Conservative Party of Canada's interim leader, Michael Chong, stated that the Cowichan case was a 'testament to what happens when bureaucrats decide policy themselves without consulting with the public or Parliament.

' He further added that the government had learned the wrong lesson and should focus on responsible stewardship, even if it meant delaying projects. Alberta is to vote on whether to hold a separation referendum.

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Cowichan Case Federal Government Property Owners Jonathan Wilkinson British Columbia Conservative Party Of Canada Michael Chong Bureaucrats Policy Public

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