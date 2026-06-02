Why Canada's $298-Million E-Prescribing System Failed to Replace the Fax

An exploration of the collapse of PrescribeIT, a federally funded e-prescribing initiative, despite heavy investment and developer Telus Health's insistence on its technical quality. The article details the practical and systemic barriers, from patient name mismatches to the lack of provincial mandates, that prevented widespread adoption.

Kathleen Leach, a pharmacist in Hamilton, participated in the 2019 pilot for PrescribeIT, a federally funded e-prescribing platform developed to replace fax machines in Canadian healthcare.

She quickly encountered technical and practical obstacles. The system failed when patient names did not match exactly across records, for example due to nicknames or middle names.

Moreover, doctors could disable the two-way messaging function, which hindered verification when the auto-populated prescription fields contained errors. Without the ability to reference original documents as one could with a fax, Ms. Leach lost trust in the system and had her pharmacy print PrescribeIT messages instead of allowing them to automatically enter patient records.

"I just didn't trust it," she said, adding that they treated electronic messages like faxes. Despite nearly $300 million in federal funding over ten years and Telus Health receiving about $98 million to build and maintain it, PrescribeIT failed to achieve widespread adoption. The platform was designed as a secure internet-based prescription exchange, but success required near-universal usage by both doctors and pharmacists, similar to the entrenched fax system.

At a parliamentary committee, Canada Health Infoway CEO Michael Green could not account for the program's failure. Board chair Peter Vaughan noted that every OECD country with national e-prescribing either mandated use or provided incentives, powers that rested with provinces and territories, not the federal nonprofit. Infoway lacked the authority and financial resources to compel participation. Beyond the absence of provincial mandates, implementation hurdles slowed enrollment.

Dr. James Owen, a family health team leader in Toronto, described a lengthy identity verification process for each prescriber, often requiring individual virtual meetings. Rural physician Dr. Sean Groves in La Ronge, Saskatchewan, called joining "pretty clunky," citing Zoom ID checks.

However, Dr. Groves and his colleagues eventually adapted, aided by a local physician champion who worked directly with pharmacies to resolve issues. He observed that many perceived problems were actually workflow challenges, not software flaws. Internal documents obtained by The Globe and Mail reveal low enrollment even in fully rolled-out provinces: as of February 2025, only 31 percent of prescribers in Alberta and 44 percent in New Brunswick were enrolled.

That partial uptake underscored the difficulty of moving away from fax without a coordinated push from provincial authorities





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Prescribeit E-Prescribing Canada Health Infoway Telus Health Fax Machines Healthcare Technology Adoption Prescription Fraud Opioid Crisis

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