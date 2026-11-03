Maine voters cite Canada trade war as key issue in midterm elections

Maine voters casting ballots in Tuesday's midterm elections said the Canada-U.S. trade war was a top concern, with many hoping for an end to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

As Americans head to the polls for midterm elections Tuesday, the outcome could have significant consequences for Canada. In Maine, a border state hit hard by the Canada-U.S. trade war, incumbent Republican Sen.

Susan Collins is hoping to hold off Democratic challenger Troy Jackson in a race that could decide whether Trump's Republicans keep control of the Senate. Maine voter Sydney Olson says she does not get why the United States is waging a trade war with Canada. There's hardly any Americans who want Canadians to be antagonized and want to be in a trade war with Canada, Olson said outside a polling station in Bangor, Maine. We have no problem with Canada.

Also read Maine Senate Race Highlights Canada Tariff Debate as Collins, Jackson Face Voters

Maine Voters Weigh Trade War Impact

We love Canada. Why bother? Olson said she voted for Maine's Democratic candidate for Senate. Michael Furrow, a retired military officer and 23-year Maine resident, said he voted for Collins because of her ability to get federal backing for projects critical to Maine's economy.

But he also wants to see an end to Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports. Trade needs to be open and free across the border, Furrow said outside the arena where he voted. We got two great countries. Work together and I think we can do wonderful things.

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The economic impact of the trade war has become a key obstacle for Collins, who is seeking a sixth term. Polling shows many Maine voters are unhappy with Trump policies that have pushed up energy prices and caused Canadian tourism to plummet. Many of those who spoke to The Canadian Press on Tuesday hoped for an end to the tariff skirmish between the two countries that Trump started after coming into office last year.

Dan O'Connell, heading into a polling station in Brewer, Maine, said Canada is our friend and neighbour and asked why the U.S. should treat Canada the way it is being treated. He voted for Collins in the past but said this year he was ready to back her opponent, in part so a Democrat-controlled Senate could rein in Trump's tariffs. Some Republican voters said they hope the levies on Canadian imports remain, at least to some extent.

Mark McPherson, after voting for Collins, said he does not want to see the tariffs gone but would like a level playing field. He said he agreed with Trump's claim that the U.S. has been ripped off through global trade.

Maine Relies Heavily on Canadian Trade

Donna Twombly, born in Maine, said her grandparents were Danish citizens who immigrated to Canada before settling in the U.S. She said she was angry when Trump imposed his first wave of levies on Canada and other countries last year, adding that she went out and bought a Canadian flag. She said she only found a small one and put it up on her home. Maine borders Quebec and New Brunswick and relies heavily on Canadian trade.

Federal figures show the state imports $4.1 billion in goods from Canada each year, making Canada Maine's largest trading partner. That includes $2 billion in heating oil, more than half a billion dollars in forestry products and $263 million in electricity from New Brunswick. Gov. Janet Mills wrote earlier this year that Maine's forest product exports to Canada have dropped by 20 per cent since Trump started his trade war, causing job losses.

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The number of trips by Canadians to Maine dipped sharply last year, according to an analysis of border data by the Maine Center for Economic Policy. U.S. tariffs have strained New Brunswick's forestry sector and manufacturing base and cut into the bottom lines of breweries. Collins has pitched herself as an independent who is not afraid of breaking with her party and voting against Trump on tariffs she has long opposed.

Candidates Clash Over Tariff Strategies

Jackson says Collins has not done enough as a Republican to push back against the levies that have disrupted Maine's forestry, seafood and tourism industries. At a debate last month, Collins said she successfully lobbied the White House to get Canadian concrete, pulp and road salt removed from the tariff list. Jackson snapped back, saying, We can't eat road salt. The exchange went viral and spurred let them eat road salt memes among progressives.

With less than two weeks before the midterms, Collins announced the U.S. was lifting tariffs on nine categories of Canadian goods she said are crucial to Maine's hard-hit agricultural industries. It was seen as an attempt by Trump, who has not campaigned in Maine this election cycle, to help Collins keep her seat.

But in the same executive order lifting some tariffs, Trump imposed new levies on dozens of new categories such as cocoa powder, paints and varnishes, shampoos, vinyl flooring, archery equipment and carpets. Trump claimed Sunday that Canada and the United States are very close to reaching a trade deal, after previous talks broke down in August.

Experts Doubt Canadian Gains From Vote

Lori Turnbull, a political-science professor at Dalhousie University, said there is no way for Canada to win despite being at least partly on the ballot in Maine. Turnbull noted Trump relies on presidential powers to impose tariffs, going around the legislative branch. I don't think that any midterm outcome is a guaranteed win for Canada. I think we could still get screwed either way, she said by phone.

Trump's levies on a swath of countries triggered retaliatory tariffs by Ottawa and a trade war that has damaged industries and raised costs on both sides of the border. CTV News is providing live results, breaking updates, real-time election data and on-the-ground reporting from key battleground states.

Coverage includes CTV News in Washington on the impact of the vote on Canada, CTV News in Michigan on the race taking centre stage amid tariffs and ties to Canada, and CTV News in Alaska on voters weighing the impact of tariffs. An expert said Americans are ready for checks and balances on the Trump administration.