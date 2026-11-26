An Oshawa couple wants to return their 2027 Chevrolet Bolt after the wife suffered an electric shock from the charging cable in September. GM found no defect, and the Electrical Safety Authority says it is not aware of a broader trend.

An Oshawa, Ontario couple is asking to return their electric vehicle and switch back to a gas-powered car after the wife says she suffered an electric shock from the charging cable.

The report was published on November 26, 2026. Brooke and Will Hepburn purchased a 2027 Chevrolet Bolt in June of this year. The vehicle had been a good car until the September incident, when Brooke got home from work and plugged it in to charge. Brooke said she felt a sudden shock when she moved the charging cable on the ground.

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Brooke Hepburn Describes Electric Shock Experience

I just wanted to straighten it before I closed the door, so I came over and moved it, and that is where I got the shock, she recounted. She described the initial sensation as a sharp sting. The pain then intensified. That pain immensely changed.

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It felt almost like a flame on my finger, and it turned into a shock going up my arm, she said. Brooke made it into her home but then collapsed on the floor in pain. Will described the scene. She was on the ground rolling around, holding her finger, screaming, and gasping, said Will.

The couple went to the hospital. Brooke had an EKG to check her heart. She was told she was fine to go home.

However, she still felt a tingling sensation for days afterward. The immense pain wore off in 24 hours, but the nerve pain lasted for about a week, said Brooke. The charger that came with their home, which was built in the past few years, was upgraded to one specially made for the Chevrolet Bolt. It was installed by a licensed electrician, and they said they had certification showing the install was done correctly.

General Motors Inspects Charging System Malfunction

General Motors sent an engineer to the family's home to inspect the charging system. A spokesman for GM told CTV News that GM Canada takes every report of a potential safety concern seriously. He said they investigated the customer's report, including an inspection of the charging equipment, and found no evidence of a malfunction, defect, or broader issue with the charging system.

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The spokesman added that GM remains in contact with the customer and will continue to work with her directly. CTV News also reached out to the Electrical Safety Authority. A spokesperson said ESA is not aware of EV charger shocks being a common or pervasive issue. The ESA does not have data indicating that this is a broader trend.

Safety Authority Recommends Licensed Electrical Contractors

The ESA spokesperson said that as with any electrical equipment, proper installation and use are important. Homeowners installing EV charging equipment should ensure the equipment is approved for use in Ontario and compatible with the vehicle and electrical system. They should hire a Licensed Electrical Contractor to complete the installation. They should also ensure a notification, or permit, is filed with ESA for the electrical work.

In addition, the device should be maintained in good working order, and cords should be checked regularly for wear and tear. The Hepburns wanted to return the EV but were told that was not an option. GM did offer to replace the charging cable with a new one, but the family says they would rather change back to a gas-powered car.

Switching to a gas vehicle, which we know does not have the ability to shock us or shock our children, is the only thing that will make my wife feel safe, said Will. The couple's experience raises questions about EV charging safety.

However, both GM and the ESA say they have not found evidence of a widespread problem.