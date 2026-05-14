Wholesale Sales in Canada Rise 1.9% in March, Led by Machinery, Equipment Subsector

The machinery, equipment, and supplies subsector experienced the largest increase in wholesale sales in March, growing 6.5 per cent to $19.5 billion. The farm product subsector, excluding oilseed and grains, fell 3.8 per cent to $1.7 billion. In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding the aforementioned subsectors, increased 1.7 per cent in March.

Statistics Canada reports that wholesale sales , excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 1.9 per cent to $89 billion in March .

The machinery, equipment, and supplies subsector experienced the largest increase, growing 6.5 per cent to $19.5 billion, driven by a 17.9 per cent rise in the computer and communications equipment and supplies industry group. Conversely, the farm product subsector, excluding oilseed and grains, fell 3.8 per cent to $1.7 billion. In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding the aforementioned subsectors, increased 1.7 per cent in March.

Statistics Canada has started including oilseed and grain as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade, but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until there is enough historical data for comparison





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Wholesale Sales Machinery Equipment And Supplies Subsector Computer And Communications Equipment And Supp Farm Product Subsector Statistics Canada March Excluding Oilseed And Grains Excluding Petroleum And Petroleum Products Historical Data For Comparison

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