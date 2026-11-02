WHO urged to update nitrate drinking water guidelines over cancer and birth risks

Eighty-five health and environmental groups are calling on the WHO to revise its 1958 nitrate drinking water standard, citing links to colorectal cancer and premature birth.

Eighty-five global health and environmental organisations have called on the World Health Organization to revise its decades-old nitrate drinking water guidelines. The groups say the current standard does not reflect recent scientific evidence about long-term health risks.

The open letter was sent to coincide with the WHO annual One Health Day. The organisations include Greenpeace International and the World Organization of Family Doctors, known as WONCA. They want nitrate included in an upcoming WHO review of drinking water guidelines. The current WHO guideline sets the maximum acceptable nitrate level at 50 milligrammes per litre as nitrate, or 11.3 milligrammes per litre as nitrate-nitrogen.

Also read Calgary Stage 4 Water Restrictions Begin Amid Bearspaw South Fix

Outdated Nitrate Standard Limits

That limit dates back to 1958 and was set specifically to prevent blue-baby syndrome. The condition is a deadly blood disorder that reduces the blood capacity for carrying oxygen. The groups described the standard as outdated and said it has not been updated in response to robust epidemiological evidence. The letter points to chronic low-level nitrate exposure being linked to long-term human health risks.

Advertisement

It specifically names colorectal cancer and adverse birth outcomes. Nitrates are a residue left behind by intensive farming and are widely recognised as particularly dangerous for children and pregnant women. WONCA chair Pratyush Kumar said studies now link nitrate in drinking water at levels well below the current WHO limit to bowel cancer and premature birth. Surface water models indicate hundreds of millions of people globally are exposed to elevated nitrate levels.

The letter warned that most national governments base their drinking water standards on WHO guidelines. Amanda Larsson, global project lead for agriculture at Greenpeace, said water should be life-giving, not life-threatening. She said human health cannot be protected without protecting the groundwater and rivers that sustain us. She called on governments to take decisive action to curb the growth of intensive livestock farming.

Calls for Safer Drinking Water

Larsson also said governments must actively support producers in transitioning to ecological farming practices. She said this would ensure clean, safe drinking water is not a luxury but a guarantee. The organisations stressed that updating the WHO guidelines is vital for global policy reform. The groups pointed to findings published last year by an expert panel commissioned by the Danish government.

That panel found the current international standard was insufficient to protect public health. It recommended reducing the nitrate limit to 6.0 mg/L, nearly 10 times below the current WHO benchmark. Denmark committed to the lower limit earlier this year. The organisations argue that most national governments still rely on the WHO guidelines, so changing them would drive global reform.

Advertisement

Global Pressure for Guideline Revision

The letter was sent on Tuesday to coincide with One Health Day, which raises awareness about the interconnected health of humans, animals, plants and shared ecosystems. The current WHO guideline remains unchanged despite the growing body of evidence. The organisations say the 1958 limit was designed only to prevent blue-baby syndrome and does not address chronic exposure. They warn that without an update, millions of people will continue to be exposed to harmful nitrate levels in drinking water.