11 Canadians Sue Airlines, Pearson Airport Over Luggage Tag Switching Scheme

More than two dozen Canadians detained abroad after their luggage tags were swapped onto bags containing drugs are seeking up to $1 million each in legal action against airlines, Transport Canada and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

At least 11 Canadians wrongfully detained abroad after their luggage tags were switched onto bags containing drugs are now launching legal action. They are seeking between $100,000 and $1 million each in compensation.

Toronto personal injury lawyer Paul Miller is representing the group. W5 has now identified more than two dozen cases of travellers being detained after their airline luggage tag was swapped from their bag onto another bag containing drugs. The alleged scheme involved corrupt workers at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The passengers say they went from passenger to prisoner, caught in a scheme that crossed borders.

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When the scheme works, an accomplice picks up the drug bag at the destination airport. But if the drugs are detected, the pickup is aborted. The innocent passenger is then left trying to explain why their luggage tag is on a bag of drugs. Miller said he had never heard anything like the stories his clients told him.

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Specific Cases of Wrongful Detention

He said it was right out of a James Bond type of movie. Toronto IT businessman Kristian Gjoni is facing up to 15 years in an Albanian prison. At least three Toronto women in their 60s or 70s have also come forward. Leila Drakes, a 77-year-old wheelchair user, was questioned by Barbados police in 2024 about a very large suitcase of cannabis with her name on it.

She was never charged. Grace Merano spent 24 nights behind bars in the Philippines. She was accused of importing 24 kilograms of methamphetamine. She shared a three-by-five-metre cell with three others.

She said cockroaches crawled all over the place, big and small, and all she could do was pray. Naomi, who requested anonymity, was detained at Narita Airport in Japan last year. She was accused of smuggling 21 kilograms of meth. Winnipeg couple Jan Baumann and Charlene Ranadheera were detained on an Air Canada flight to Germany.

Airlines Refuse Compensation

Their baggage tags were switched onto luggage containing 33 kilograms of marijuana. They were handcuffed and held at Pearson for 12 hours before being released without charges. Despite their ordeals, Miller said his clients were basically told to go away by the airlines. Merano said Cathay Pacific offered her about $22,000, roughly half of what she says the ordeal cost her.

Drakes said WestJet offered her a $300 flight credit. Ranadheera said Air Canada offered her and Baumann about $2,000. She laughed and declined. Miller said determining fault at an airport the size of Pearson is complicated.

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Hundreds of organizations employ thousands of workers, many subcontracted by the airlines themselves. He said most cases will involve suing several organizations. Those include the airline, Transport Canada and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which runs Pearson. Ultimately, Miller argues the airline is responsible because it took his clients' bags from them.

Complex Liability at Pearson Airport

He said he will sue a whole bunch of parties and let them fight it out. Air Canada, Air Transat and WestJet said they take security seriously but noted the many other organizations involved. Air Canada spokesperson Sean Davidson said luggage moves through a complex network of infrastructure operated and overseen by various third parties, from check-in to delivery. He said liability comes down to circumstances and applicable law, including each party's role.

Cathay Pacific did not comment by press time. The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said it does not direct or oversee baggage security. It pointed to federal agencies and police. The Canada Border Services Agency said it is working with Transport Canada and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority to strengthen airport security.

Miller said it would be better for airlines to compensate victims now rather than let cases run through the courts. He said putting your head in the sand never works out well. He added that the cover-up is always worse than the crime and that companies should deal with problems under their watch. Being detained abroad is particularly traumatic, Miller noted.

He said it is not your home country anymore. He asked who is there to help you and who do you call. Miller has practiced personal injury law for 25 years. The legal action follows W5's initial investigation into the bag tag switching scheme at Pearson Airport.