Alaska businesses hit by US$9,100 tariff bill as trade war becomes midterm issue

Alaskan businesses face soaring costs from the U.S.-Canada trade war, with one helicopter parts shipment drawing a US$9,100 tariff bill. The dispute is a key issue in Tuesday's midterm election.

An aviation business in Alaska received a US$9,100 tariff bill for a shipment of helicopter parts from Ontario that was supposed to cost about US$9,000.

Alaska Business Tariff Bill Dispute

Steve Richards, owner of Ridgeline Aviation, said the charge appeared on his credit card 10 days after the parts arrived. He is disputing the charge applied by the shipping company. Richards said the experience shows the non-stop uncertainty facing Alaska businesses that rely on foreign suppliers during the U.S. trade war with Canada. You can't do business this way, he said.

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Frustration was sort of where it came to initially, but now it feels like a kind of a plot to tank the economy, he said. Due to its remote geography and a population roughly equal to Winnipeg, Alaska imports a huge share of its food and consumer goods, including about $1 billion in Canadian products each year. That includes refined Canadian petroleum and crude oil, food, lumber, machinery and industrial goods.

Unlike other states, Alaska struggles to pivot to domestic alternatives when tariffs raise Canadian prices. Experts say the inflationary effect of tariffs is worsening an existing affordability problem in Alaska, where more than 80 per cent of communities are only accessible by air. Residents pay a premium for nearly everything. Richards operates helicopters and aircraft based in Cordova, a coastal community not connected to Alaska's main road network.

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His company provides charter services and supports telecommunications, scientific research and wildlife monitoring. Richards said the shifting tariff environment makes it hard to estimate costs for customers planning projects well in advance. I can't give people consistent pricing, he said. Most of these people are planning projects a year or two years in advance and they want to know what it will cost to support this project.

Trump Tariff War Economic Math

Well, I mean, I can't tell them. For Richards, the economic math behind the tariff war started by U.S. President Donald Trump does not add up. I'm not like a wildly liberal guy. You know, I live in Alaska, I'm a male business owner, hunter, whatever, Richards said.

From an economic standpoint, this is just suicide, you know? In Anchorage, Paxson Woelber runs Ermine Skate, a small manufacturer of Nordic skates. The long metal blades attach with bindings to cross-country ski boots. They're perfect for skating on outdoor ice that might be a little bit bumpier and a little more inconsistent, Woelber said.

The blades are made in Alaska, but the business relies on internationally sourced materials and components. Woelber says tariffs are doing more than just increasing those costs. They decrease the amount of money that our consumers have available to purchase discretionary goods like Nordic skates, he said. When Canadians contact him, Woelber says providing an estimate of how much they will pay is impossible.

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I try really hard to work with them to find ways to get them skates, he said. But it feels like we're sending our skates into the great unknown. I have no idea what kind of taxes or tariffs or fees they're going to incur in Canada. In the end, Woelber says both he and his customers lose out.

Nordic Skate Business Canadian Market

It's just really sad because we really want to supply and support the Canadian market. And the trade war just makes it incredibly difficult and chaotic and functionally impossible for a company our size right now. Woelber says he is frustrated by political tensions between the two countries. I mean, it is humiliating watching our federal government act the way that it does, he said.

Who picks a fight with Canada? The trade dispute causing headaches in Alaska is unfolding ahead of the U.S. midterm elections this Tuesday. Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan is fighting to retain his seat against Democrat Mary Peltola.

Alaska has traditionally gone Republican, and Trump carried the state by 13 percentage points in 2024. But the rising cost of living is emerging as a ballot box issue for voters, especially in remote communities where the price of gas and groceries can rise the further north you go. Most polls in the leadup to the midterms have Peltola holding a slight lead in a race believed to be one of a handful that could determine control of the chamber.

Alaska Senate Race Election Controversy

New revelations in a New York Times report alleging Peltola's campaign was involved in recruiting another candidate with the same name as incumbent Sullivan to confuse voters have shaken up the race. The names Dan S. Sullivan, the Republican incumbent, and Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. will appear on the Alaskan ballot. Sullivan Jr. previously denied he was approached by Democrats to run. Peltola has called the allegations insulting, while Alaska Gov.

Mike Dunleavy has ordered an investigation. The outcome could see Alaska elect a Democratic senator for the first time in nearly two decades and help the Democrats gain control of the U.S. Senate.