WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited Cuba to assess a deepening healthcare crisis marked by shortages of supplies, equipment and medicines. Cuban officials and aid groups say tightened U.S. sanctions and fuel shortages have worsened conditions.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited Cuba on Monday to assess a healthcare system in crisis, touring a darkened pediatric cardiology center with Cuban Public Health Minister Dr. José Ángel Portal Miranda and others.

WHO Director Urges International Support for Cuba Health Crisis

Tedros said he wanted to understand the challenges Cuba faces and was willing to mobilize the international community to support the island. The visit is scheduled to include health and biotechnology institutions, meetings with health sector officials and talks with reporters. Cuba's once-vaunted system of free universal healthcare has deteriorated sharply. Hospitals across the island face shortages of supplies including syringes, gauze, vaccines and anesthetics.

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They also lack spare parts to repair equipment such as hemodialysis and CT scan machines. The shortages have left patients without reliable access to routine and life-saving care. The situation is shocking, said Mario Cruz Peñate, the Pan American Health Organization and World Health Organization representative on the island. That is especially so because Cuba has long enjoyed health indicators comparable to those of developed nations.

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Those indicators include low mortality, high life expectancy, broad vaccination coverage and widespread prenatal care. The decline marks a dramatic reversal for a system that was once a source of national pride. Analysts say the crisis has been compounded by fuel shortages that they blame on tightened U.S. sanctions on the island. The energy problems have disrupted transport, power and the delivery of medical supplies.

Energy Blockade and Supply Shortages Devastate Pediatric Care

A government report released in June stated that the survival rate for children with cancer had fallen to 65% from 85% before the energy blockade began in January. The report attributed the decline to the worsening energy and supply situation. The pediatric cardiology center visited by Tedros was without normal lighting, a visible sign of the broader infrastructure breakdown. Power outages have become common across Cuba, affecting hospitals and other essential services.

Cuban health officials have warned that without outside help, more patients will suffer. The government has called for international assistance to offset the shortages of medicines and equipment. Street vendors sit as they wait for customers to stop and buy cigarettes and coffee in Havana on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. The scene reflects the wider economic strain affecting daily life on the island.

Charity Groups Step In as Cuba Seeks Broader Aid

People wait to receive a hot meal at the Quisicuaba Association charity-run community kitchen in Havana on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. Charity groups have stepped in as food and fuel shortages hit households. The WHO visit comes as Cuba seeks broader international support. Tedros has said he would be happy to help mobilize the international community to support Cuba's health sector.

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International health officials say the collapse of Cuba's medical supply chain could have long-term effects on public health. Vaccination and prenatal care programs, once models for the region, are now under pressure. Cuban authorities have blamed the U.S. embargo for the crisis. Washington has denied that sanctions target medical supplies, but analysts say financial restrictions make it harder for Cuba to buy equipment and spare parts.

The WHO and PAHO have been monitoring the situation. Cruz Peñate said the conditions were shocking given Cuba's past achievements in healthcare. Tedros is expected to meet with health sector officials and visit biotechnology institutions as part of the trip. He is also scheduled to speak with reporters before leaving the island.