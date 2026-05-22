WHO Director-General: Ebola Outbreak in Congo Spreading Rapidly, Now at 'Very High' Risk

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has stated that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is spreading rapidly and now poses a 'very high' risk at the national level. The U.N. has released $60 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to accelerate the response in Congo and the region, and the U.S. has pledged $23 million in funding to bolster the response in Congo and Uganda.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated on Friday that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is spreading rapidly and now poses a 'very high' risk at the national level.

The WHO revised the risk assessment to 'very high' from 'high' due to the increasing number of suspected cases and deaths. The situation in Uganda remains stable with two confirmed cases and one death, but the epidemic in DRC is much larger with almost 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths.

The U.N. released $60 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to accelerate the response in Congo and the region, and the U.S. pledged $23 million in funding to bolster the response in Congo and Uganda. The U.S. also plans to establish up to 50 Ebola treatment clinics in the affected regions of Congo and Uganda





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Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo World Health Organization U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund U.S. Funding Treatment Clinics

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