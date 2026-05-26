WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern

The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern. The health crisis is outpacing response efforts, and the WHO is urging countries bordering Congo to take immediate action to protect their citizens.

The world is watching as a rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda is outpacing response efforts, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

The health crisis, which has resulted in 220 suspected deaths, has raised concerns about the potential for the disease to spread to other countries, including Canada. The WHO has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, and Canada should take immediate action to protect its citizens. The number of suspected cases has reached 900 in Congo, and two new cases have been reported in Uganda, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven





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Ebola Outbreak Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda World Health Organization Public Health Emergency

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