WHO declares Congo-Uganda Ebola outbreak an international health emergency after 300 suspected cases, 88 deaths

The World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration comes after reporting of more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths from the Ebola disease in Congo and Uganda. The Bundibugyo virus, a rare variant of the Ebola disease, is responsible for the outbreak. The global response to previous declarations, however, has been mixed. Experts criticized the WHO for not mobilizing enough resources to affected countries during the mpox outbreak in 2022.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the Ebola disease outbreak in Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern on Sunday after more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths.

In a post on Twitter, the World Health Organization said the outbreak does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic, and advised against the closure of international borders. Ebola is highly contagious and can be contracted via bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or semen. The disease it causes is rare, but severe and often fatal.

Health authorities have confirmed the current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a rare variant of the Ebola disease that has no approved therapeutics or vaccines. Although more than 20 Ebola outbreaks have taken place in Congo and Uganda, this is only the third time the Bundibugyo virus has been reported





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Ebola Public Health Emergency International Concern Bundibugyo Virus Africa Centres For Disease Control And Prevent

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