WHL Ends Negotiations with MRG Group, City of Chilliwack

The live entertainment and events company, MRG Group, had entered into negotiations with the City of Chilliwack to become the preferred applicant of the Western Hockey League (WHL). However, the city abruptly ended negotiations with MRG Group on Feb. 4. The WHL attempted to arrange a three-party meeting with MLG Group, the mayor, and the CAO (City Administrative Officer).

The MRG Group stated that they were the preferred applicant of the WHL , but that the city of Chilliwack ended negotiations on Feb. 4. The Vancouver-based live entertainment and events company, MRG Group, had entered into negotiations with the City of Chilliwack after being selected as the WHL ’s preferred applicant.

Matthew Gibbons, the MRG Group’s president, stated that he was shocked when the city chose to end negotiations by email on Feb. 4, stating that the incoming CAO had sent them a single email informing them that the council had directed staff to cease negotiations. The WHL attempted to arrange a three-party meeting with the city on Feb. 26 to find a path forward for the deal, but the city failed to respond for over a week.

Both the MRG Group and the WHL were unsatisfied with the lack of genuine intention to resume negotiations in good faith on the part of the city and believed that the city terminated its preferred ownership group. The city never gave an explanation for ending negotiations, and the final days of discussions spiralled out of control.

The MRG Group, consisting of individuals with NHL, CHL, and law backgrounds, wanted to respect the tradition of the Chilliwack Chiefs and sought their blessings before proceeding. The MRG Group also emphasized their commitment to operate the venue even without the WHL franchise and believed that they could help make the Coliseum a hot spot for events and not just for the hockey team





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MRG Group WHL Western Hockey League Western Hockey League Negotiations Chilliwack Negotiations City Of Chilliwack Negotiations Shawn Landry Bobby Henderson Paul Nicolls Barry Douglas Status Meeting Preference Destination Baseball Team Venue Management For Company Operationable Stadium Events Development

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