Whitecaps defender Belal Halbouni diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, signs extension through 2027-28

Vancouver Whitecaps centre back Belal Halbouni has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and is undergoing treatment in his hometown of London, Ontario, while signing a contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

Vancouver Whitecaps centre back Belal Halbouni has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, the 26-year-old defender said Friday. Halbouni, from London, Ontario, began treatment for the form of cancer in his hometown last week.

The Major League Soccer team confirmed the diagnosis in a statement. The Whitecaps also announced Friday that Halbouni has signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season. The club said Halbouni will take time away from football to focus on his treatment and recovery. Belal and his family have the full support of everyone at the club, Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said.

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Halbouni Treatment And Contract

Belal will take time away from football to focus on his treatment and recovery. We will be here for him every step of the way, and we look forward to welcoming him back when the time is right. Halbouni expressed gratitude to the Whitecaps for their support during this difficult period. I want to express my gratitude to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Halbouni said.

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The way this club has stood by me goes far beyond football, and it has reminded me what it truly means to be part of a family. I am proud to represent this badge, grateful to call Vancouver home, and thankful for the light at the end of the tunnel that they give me, he said. Halbouni joined the Whitecaps in February 2024 and has made 26 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Vancouver will close out its regular season Saturday at CF Montreal. The Whitecaps (18-8-7) lead the Western Conference standings with 61 points. Halbouni, a defender, was seen in an MLS match on October 11, 2025, being chased by Orlando City midfielder Martin Ojeda during the second half in Orlando, Florida. The image was captured by AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski.

Playoffs And Medical Details

The news of Halbouni's diagnosis comes as the Whitecaps prepare for their final regular-season match and the upcoming MLS playoffs. The club has rallied around Halbouni, emphasizing their commitment to supporting him throughout his treatment. Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's immune system. Treatment typically involves chemotherapy and sometimes radiation therapy, depending on the stage and type of the disease.

The Whitecaps have not provided a timeline for Halbouni's return to the field. The club stated they will welcome him back when the time is right. Halbouni's contract extension through the 2027-28 season shows the club's long-term commitment to the defender. The 26-year-old has been a part of the Whitecaps since February 2024.

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Vancouver leads the Western Conference with 61 points from 33 matches, holding an 18-8-7 record. The team will look to finish the regular season strong on Saturday in Montreal. The Canadian Press first published this report on November 6, 2026.