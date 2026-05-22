WhiteBIT Expands to UK Market with Dedicated Platform

WhiteBIT has launched a dedicated platform in the United Kingdom, designed to serve users in the country and strengthen its presence in a highly regulated financial market. The move aligns with WhiteBIT's broader mission to drive global adoption of blockchain technology and makes crypto more accessible and practical for everyday use.

WhiteBIT launches dedicated platform in the United Kingdom, strengthening its presence in a highly regulated financial market and aligning with its mission to drive global adoption of blockchain technology .

The platform offers core features such as spot trading, market analytics, and instant conversion, while institutional participants have access to capacities that enable integration and management of digital asset operations within a single platform. The move comes as crypto adoption continues to grow across the UK and WhiteBIT has built its reputation around security and operational resilience





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Whitebit UK Cryptocurrency Exchange Blockchain Technology Spot Trading Market Analytics Instant Conversion Institutional Participants Liquidity And Market-Making Support Crypto-As-A-Service API Connectivity Auto-Invest Functionality Crypto Adoption Regulated Jurisdictions

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