White Wine EMOJI| A Campaign for Better Representation in Modern Communication

The white-wine-emoji campaign aims to ensure white wine is represented in modern communication and will conclude with a formal submission to Unicode. The existing emoji, named Wine Glass, was intended to represent wine as a beverage category rather than a specific variety.

The white-wine-emoji campaign aims to ensure white wine is represented in modern communication and will conclude with a formal submission to Unicode. Currently, the only emoji for representing wine is a stemmed glass of red wine, while champagne and sparkling wine are symbolized by a bottle with a popping cork as well as two clinking glasses.

Beer is represented by a mug and two clinking mugs, and cocktails by a martini glass, a tropical drink, and a tumbler suggesting whisky. The absence of a white wine emoji has been a concern for wine producers and enthusiasts, citing the ‘emojency’ of white wine being poured, posted, and enjoyed every day, but still lacking an officially recognized emoji.

The campaign, targeted towards Unicode, is a second formal proposal organized by New Zealand Winegrowers, following a failed attempt in 2022. The existing emoji, named Wine Glass, was intended to represent wine as a beverage category rather than a specific variety, leading to no separate emoji being approved. Despite frequent requests, Unicode didn't respond to their requests. The response to the campaign has been encouraging, with over 1,500 signatures from 45 countries.

Canadian support currently ranks ninth amongst participants, despite the campaign resonating well beyond New Zealand. At the heart of the campaign, it is about better reflecting how people talk about wine today





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