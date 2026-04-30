WHITE TECH Receives Croatian Regulatory Approval Under MiCA

WHITE TECH, part of the W Group, has been authorized by HANFA in Croatia to operate as a crypto-asset service provider under the EU’s MiCA regulation, enabling a range of regulated crypto services.

WHITE TECH , a pivotal component of the W Group ecosystem and significantly backed by Volodymyr Nosov, the Founder and CEO of WhiteBIT, has achieved a landmark authorization from the Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency ( HANFA ).

This approval allows WHITE TECH to function as a fully regulated crypto-asset service provider (CASP) within the framework of the European Union’s groundbreaking Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. WHITE TECH’s role within the W Group is fundamental; it provides the essential infrastructure for crypto exchange services, facilitating smooth and efficient conversions between digital assets and traditional fiat currencies.

Furthermore, it expertly manages the transfer of crypto-assets for both businesses and individual users, ensuring secure and reliable transactions. This authorization grants WHITE TECH the ability to offer a comprehensive suite of regulated crypto services. These include the crucial exchange of crypto-assets for fiat currencies and other crypto-assets, providing users with liquidity and flexibility. The company will also deliver robust transfer services, enabling the seamless movement of digital assets.

Importantly, WHITE TECH will provide secure custody and administration services for crypto-assets, safeguarding user funds and ensuring responsible asset management. Operating under the diligent supervision of HANFA, WHITE TECH will adhere strictly to MiCA’s stringent requirements concerning governance, risk management protocols, and comprehensive user protection measures. This commitment to regulatory compliance underscores WHITE TECH’s dedication to operating with integrity and building trust within the crypto community.

Being among the first companies in Croatia to secure authorization under MiCA positions WHITE TECH at the forefront of the EU’s unified regulatory landscape, demonstrating its proactive approach to embracing and shaping the future of crypto regulation. MiCA represents a significant step forward in the crypto-asset sector, establishing a harmonized set of rules across all EU member states.

The primary goals of MiCA are to enhance market transparency, foster greater investor confidence, and ultimately strengthen the overall integrity of the crypto-asset market. This milestone for WHITE TECH is not merely a regulatory achievement; it is a testament to the company’s consistent growth and expansion as an integral part of the larger W Group ecosystem.

It reinforces the group’s unwavering commitment to operating within regulated markets and providing users with a secure and compliant platform for engaging with digital assets. W Group itself is a globally recognized fintech ecosystem dedicated to making blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies accessible, secure, and user-friendly for everyone. Built on the core values of security, professionalism, and continuous innovation, W Group currently serves an impressive 35 million users across 150 countries worldwide.

The heart of W Group is WhiteBIT, a leading European crypto exchange distinguished by its high traffic volume. WhiteBIT boasts an extensive selection of over 900 trading pairs, supports more than 340 different assets, and facilitates transactions in 8 fiat currencies. WhiteBIT has forged strategic partnerships with prominent organizations such as Visa, FACEIT, renowned football clubs FC Barcelona and Juventus FC, and the Ukrainian national football team, further solidifying its position as a key player in the global crypto landscape





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WHITE TECH W Group HANFA Mica Crypto Regulation CASP Whitebit Blockchain Fintech Europe

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