White Sox's Murakami to Miss Two Weeks with Hamstring Strain

Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami is expected to miss about two weeks after injuring his right hamstring in a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. The 26-year-old Japanese star has been a major offensive catalyst for the team, ranking among the league leaders in home runs.

Chicago White Sox star Munetaka Murakami is expected to miss approximately two weeks after sustaining a right hamstring injury during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers .

The injury occurred in the third inning when Murakami, running to first base after hitting into a fielder's choice, grabbed his hamstring and was forced to leave the field. Pinch runner Luisangel Acuña replaced him. White Sox manager Will Venable confirmed the hamstring strain and indicated that imaging would be performed to determine the severity. Murakami, 26, has been a key offensive contributor for the White Sox since signing a two-year, $34 million contract in December.

He entered the game tied for second in the majors with 20 home runs, behind only Kyle Schwarber of Philadelphia. Murakami also posted a .242 batting average, .381 on-base percentage, 41 RBIs, and 44 walks in 56 games, with his walk total ranking fifth in baseball. His absence will be a significant blow to a White Sox team that has relied heavily on his power production this season





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Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox Hamstring Injury Home Runs Detroit Tigers

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