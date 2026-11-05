White Rock RCMP Investigate Home Invasion on Sunset Drive

White Rock police seek public assistance and security footage following a Sunday home invasion on Sunset Drive. No injuries were reported in the case.

White Rock Royal Canadian Mounted Police have launched a formal investigation into a home invasion that took place in the 14500 block of Sunset Drive. The incident occurred last weekend, specifically on Sunday, Nov. 1, prompting authorities to issue a public appeal for information regarding the suspect and the events of that evening.

Incident Details and Suspect Description

According to an official news release issued on Thursday, the resident of the home in the 14500 block of Sunset Drive was confronted by an unknown man while outside the residence. The suspect forced the resident back into the house and remained inside for a period of time during which he stole property before fleeing the scene. Despite the severity of the break-in, police confirmed that the victim was not physically injured during the incident.

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Investigators have released a limited description of the suspect based on initial reports. The individual is described as a tall Caucasian man with an athletic build. Due to the limited visual information available, the detachment commander emphasized the critical need for community assistance to help identify the individual responsible for the crime.

Request for Video Footage and Surveillance

Police are actively seeking dash-cam, doorbell camera, or other security video footage captured in the vicinity of the incident. The specific timeframe for this request is between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. Authorities are asking residents and local business owners to review their personal security systems to see if they captured any suspicious activity or the suspect during those three hours.

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The reliance on private surveillance technology highlights the gaps in official investigative resources. Without digital evidence such as video recordings, identifying the suspect becomes significantly more difficult. The RCMP is urging anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area during that specific window of time to come forward with any details they might have observed.

Official Response and Community Safety Measures

Staff Sgt. Rob Dixon, the detachment commander, addressed the seriousness of the crime in the official release. He noted that home invasions are extremely concerning incidents that can have a significant impact on a person's sense of safety and security. The emotional and psychological toll of such a breach of privacy is often substantial for the victims and their families.

Staff Sgt. Rob Dixon encouraged anyone who may have information or video footage from the area to contact investigators immediately. He also urged residents to report any suspicious persons or activity in their neighborhoods. This proactive approach aims to gather intelligence that can play a vital role in advancing the investigation and enhancing community safety in the White Rock area.

Next Steps and Contact Information

The White Rock RCMP has assigned file number 2026-6298 to this case. Authorities are currently processing all tips and reviewing any submitted video evidence. Individuals with information are asked to contact the detachment directly.

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Residents can reach the White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800. Police continue to emphasize that any tip, no matter how small it may seem, could be the key to solving the case. The investigation remains active, and officials are committed to bringing the suspect to justice while maintaining transparency with the public regarding the case developments.