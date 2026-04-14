The White House is highlighting U.S. manufacturers who are thriving under the Trump administration's tariff policies, with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer touring factories to showcase these success stories. The initiative aims to illustrate the benefits of tariffs in boosting domestic manufacturing and creating jobs.

The White House is actively promoting the positive impacts of tariffs on American manufacturers, highlighting success stories like Whirlpool Corp. and other companies that have benefited from the Trump administration's trade policies. This initiative involved U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer undertaking a two-day tour of factories in Ohio and Michigan last week, with the aim of showcasing how tariffs are fostering a resurgence in U.S. manufacturing. This effort underscores the administration's belief in the efficacy of tariffs in leveling the playing field for domestic producers and incentivizing companies to manufacture within the United States. The tour provided a platform for Greer to articulate the administration's trade strategy and to demonstrate the tangible benefits tariffs are bringing to American businesses and workers. This includes an emphasis on increasing domestic manufacturing, creating jobs, and ensuring American companies can compete more effectively in the global market.

Whirlpool Corp., the only major appliance manufacturer that produces the majority of its products in the United States, exemplifies the kind of success the administration wants to highlight. CEO Marc Bitzer has publicly praised the Trump administration's tariff regime, stating it has provided an opportunity to revitalize U.S. manufacturing. Bitzer announced Whirlpool's plans for a new facility in Perrysburg, Ohio, a move that will create 150 new jobs, highlighting the company's commitment to U.S. production. Bitzer emphasized that prior to the tariffs, Whirlpool felt disadvantaged against competitors who utilized cheap, subsidized components. The tariffs, according to Bitzer, have created a more equitable environment for U.S.-based manufacturers. The administration's focus is on companies that were already making products in the U.S. before the tariffs, demonstrating a pre-existing commitment to American manufacturing. Greer's itinerary included visits to a drone manufacturer near Detroit and a solar energy systems company near Toledo, Ohio, emphasizing how the tariffs are now benefiting these companies. The trade representative's message centered around the goal of increasing manufacturing in the United States, as the tariffs provide a competitive advantage to companies that produce domestically.

The tour also aimed to contrast the administration's approach to trade with that of previous administrations. Greer's comments at the Whirlpool event, where he stated that previous trade representatives focused on importing goods from China, reflected the administration's viewpoint. While the tariffs may not have been the initial driver for some companies to manufacture in the U.S., they have undoubtedly amplified the benefits of that decision. This includes companies like Swarm and Firefly Drone Systems, who were already manufacturing their products in the U.S. before the tariffs were imposed, now seeing an enhanced advantage. The administration views tariffs as a crucial tool for promoting domestic manufacturing and creating jobs, a theme consistently echoed throughout Greer's tour. At the Stellantis plant, where the Jeep Wagoneer is assembled, Greer reiterated the administration's goal to boost U.S. manufacturing. At Firefly Drone Systems, Greer reinforced the idea that domestic manufacturing receives more advantages from the tariffs. The White House push is, therefore, a strategic effort to validate its trade policies by featuring the success stories of companies thriving in the current trade environment. The intention is to demonstrate the positive correlation between tariffs and economic growth in the manufacturing sector.





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tariffs Manufacturing Trade White House Trump Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dana White announces late addition to UFC White House lineupAt the request of President Donald Trump, the UFC White House card will have one more fight than originally anticipated.

Read more »

'Dehumanizing': Catholic Leaders Bashed White House, Trump's Iran War Before Pope Leo AttackAs an overnight trends reporter at HuffPost, Ben Blanchet covers a range of stories on politics, media, entertainment and more. Prior to his time here, his work was featured in the New York Post, Insider and The Buffalo News’ Sun newspapers.

Read more »

Banks push back on White House stablecoin yield report, warn of deposit flight riskBanks have pushed back against a White House report on stablecoin yield, warning of deposit flight risks as the policy debate intensifies.

Read more »

Blue Jays place pitcher Bieber on 60-day injured list, acquire Sosa from White SoxThe Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber on the 60-day injured list.

Read more »

JazzInToronto Festival Showcases Local and International Jazz TalentThe JazzInToronto festival returns for its second year, featuring a diverse lineup of Grammy and Juno Award-winning artists alongside rising stars. The event aims to connect audiences with both established and emerging jazz musicians, highlighting local talent across various neighborhoods in Toronto.

Read more »

Blue Jays place pitcher Bieber on 60-day injured list, acquire Sosa from White SoxThe Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber on the 60-day injured list. The move announced Monday means Bieber must stay inactive 60 days from his initial injured list placement. Toronto put him on the 15-day IL on March 22 with elbow inflammation, making him unavailable until at least May 21.

Read more »