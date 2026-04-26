White House Shooting Suspect Identified as 'Friendly Federal Assassin' in Writings

The suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting referred to himself as a 'Friendly Federal Assassin' in writings sent to family, expressing grievances against Trump administration policies and indicating a politically motivated attack. Investigators are examining his social media and interviewing family members to understand his motives.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The individual accused of initiating a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner disseminated written communications to family members in the moments preceding the event, identifying himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin.

” These writings expressed strong opposition to policies enacted during the Trump administration and strongly suggest a politically motivated attack, as indicated by a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation. The content of these messages, transmitted shortly before gunfire erupted at the Washington Hilton, contained numerous veiled references to President Donald Trump, avoiding direct naming while simultaneously articulating grievances related to a diverse array of administrative actions and recent occurrences.

Specifically, the official highlighted the suspect’s discontent with U.S. military operations targeting drug smuggling vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Investigators are currently prioritizing these written statements, alongside a comprehensive review of the suspect’s social media activity and detailed interviews with family members, as crucial evidence in understanding his state of mind and potential motivations.

Authorities have also identified a substantial number of anti-Trump posts on social media platforms linked to Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old California resident accused of attempting to bypass a security checkpoint at the dinner while carrying multiple firearms. Allen’s brother played a pivotal role in alerting law enforcement, contacting police in New London, Connecticut, after receiving the concerning writings. A spokesperson for the New London Police Department confirmed that they immediately relayed the information to federal authorities.

Further investigation led federal agents to interview Allen’s sister, residing in Maryland. She revealed that her brother had legally acquired several weapons from a gun store in California and secretly stored them at their parents’ residence in Torrance, without their awareness. The sister also characterized her brother as someone prone to making extreme and radical pronouncements. According to official reports, Allen legally purchased a .38-caliber semiautomatic pistol in October 2023 and a 12-gauge shotgun two years prior.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the specificity of Allen’s intended targets. Investigators are actively exploring whether his grievances were specifically directed at President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, or if they represented a more generalized animosity towards the entire administration. The officials involved in the investigation, who were granted anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing inquiry and restrictions on public disclosure, emphasized the importance of maintaining confidentiality.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are meticulously examining all available evidence to ascertain the full extent of Allen’s plans and motivations. The incident has prompted a renewed focus on security protocols surrounding high-profile events and the potential for politically motivated violence. The case also raises questions about the role of social media in radicalization and the challenges of identifying and mitigating potential threats before they materialize.

The suspect remains in custody, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. The focus remains on understanding the full scope of the threat and ensuring the safety of future events





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White House Shooting Trump Administration Political Violence Cole Tomas Allen Security Breach

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